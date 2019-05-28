Tuesday’s Headlines

- Politico Magazine’s “What Works” issue features stories on San Francisco’s plan to pedestrianize Market Street, congestion pricing in New York City and Seattle’s success at getting commuters out of their cars.
- New guidelines from the National Association of City Transportation Officials tell engineers to reduce speeds, make sure bikes and pedestrians are visible and give bikes the right of way at intersections. Good advice! (Smart Cities Dive)
- Exposure to air pollution isn’t a good reason not to ride a bike. (Grist)
- A San Francisco supervisor is proposing a tax on Uber and Lyft, which are responsible for a majority of traffic congestion in the city. Revenue would go toward street repaving, traffic enforcement, pedestrian safety and transit. (KRON)
- The Indianapolis Star takes a closer look at the two new bus rapid transit lines the city is building over the next three years.
- After a year-long pilot project, Bellevue, Wash., leaders have decided to keep downtown bike lanes (Seattle Times). Listen up, Jenny Durkan.
- The Motor City’s iconic Woodward Avenue could get its first bike lanes as part of a $6-million resurfacing project. (Detroit Free Press)
- Metro Atlanta’s regional transit authority has established a set of criteria it will use to choose which projects to fund. (AJC)
- An L.A. company called Wheels is bringing 1,000 bike/e-scooter hybrids to Atlanta. (Curbed)
- In Australia, you can now use the Uber app to hail a submarine — if you have a few thousand bucks to burn. (Travel and Leisure)