Monday’s Headlines

- The Trump Administration formally followed through on its plan to withdraw $929 million in funding for a California high-speed rail line, and may try to claw back the $2.5 billion already spent on the project, which Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’d fight in court (Washington Post). Honolulu’s mayor, reacting to the news, says he’s confident the feds won’t pull funding for light rail there (Hawaii Public Radio).
- Underpaid Uber and Lyft drivers are experience a bit of schadenfreude at the companies’ falling stock prices. (NBC News)
- One more time, for the people in the back: Driverless cars are not coming anytime soon. (The Ringer)
- Duke wasn’t the only university that had concerns about the Durham-Orange light rail line. UNC did, too, but records show that it was willing to try to work through them, unlike Duke. (Biz Journal)
- Speed cameras are finally coming to Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard, one of the most dangerous streets in the country. (Inquirer)
- Urban Milwaukee breaks down the funding for the city’s $160-million, three-mile streetcar expansion plan.
- Folks who live in Davis, Calif. — home of America’s first bike lane — call it “Bike City USA,” but the college down didn’t do so well in the annual ranking of bike-friendliest cities. (ABC 10)
- Cincinnati police are seeking two drivers who intentionally drove onto a sidewalk in an effort to run over several pedestrians, pinning a woman against a van. (WLWT)
- London’s ultra-low emissions zone is working, as 9,400 fewer polluting vehicles entered the city center in April, compared to March. (Guardian)
- A New Jersey transit bus driver killed a bicyclist in Cape May. (nj.com)
- Just hours after a self-driving shuttle hit the streets in Providence, it was pulled over. Apparently the shuttle did nothing wrong — the officer just wasn’t familiar with the oddly shaped vehicle — but even if it had, to whom would he give a ticket? (Jalopnik)