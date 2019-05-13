Monday’s Headlines

- Cleveland Heights, Ohio, topped Smart Growth America’s list of 10 communities that passed the best Complete Streets policies of 2018, followed by Des Moines, Iowa; Milwaukee; Baltimore; Madison, Conn.; Neptune Beach, Fla.; Fairfield, Conn.; Huntsville, Ala.; Amherst, Mass. and Walpole, Mass. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Now that they’ve gone public, a MarketWatch analyst expects Uber and Lyft to raise prices — unless they can get rid of drivers. If so, they might do both.
- Milwaukee Public Transit is proposing to cut service by 10 percent. The agency is facing a funding shortfall, even if Gov. Tony Evers’s budget, which includes an additional $600 million for transit statewide, is approved. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
- We’re skeptical of City Journal‘s take that California should shelve its high-speed rail plans and seek alternatives from the private market, such as Virgin Trains. But it’s worth reading.
- The local NBC affiliate checked in on whether Boston’s made progress on its 2030 transportation master plan, which includes bike lanes, bus-only lanes, linear parks and Vision Zero safety initiatives. Not much, it turns out.
- Low-density suburban zoning that pushes out workers seeking affordable housing is to blame for the crushing commutes in Dallas. (Morning News)
- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has promised to build 20 miles of protected bike lanes in the next two years and issue more tickets to drivers who block bike lanes. (Examiner)
- At long last, Seattle is finally getting e-scooters — in 10 months. (The Stranger)
- Kansas City has launched a year-long dockless e-scooter and docked e-bike pilot program. (KSHB)
- Portland’s bike-share is offering free rides through May 19 in honor of National Bike Month. (KPTV)
- Minneapolis cyclists are fed up with school bus drivers parking in bike lanes, and they’re taking matters into their own hands. (City Pages)