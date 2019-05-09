Talking Headways Podcast: Urban Innovation and Circulation in San Diego

This week, we chat with Colin Parent, Executive Director of Circulate San Diego, an advocacy organization that promotes public and active transportation in tandem with sustainable growth. Parent is also a city council member for the City of La Mesa. As he notes, much of the renewed interest and support for transit and transit-oriented development is being driven by one thing: the housing crisis. We learn how the mayor of San Diego is pushing more housing and less parking, and the long term benefits of advocacy.

