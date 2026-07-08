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Wednesday’s Headlines Look for Help

If the Trump administration slashes funding for transit, how will agencies replace that money?
12:01 AM EDT on July 8, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Look for Help
Photo: RawPixel, CC
  • The Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is winding down, so transit agencies are looking for new sources of funding. Options include congestion pricing, consolidation, state support, local tax referendums and creative thinking about how to leverage the value of rail corridors. (Railway News)
  • With the Trump administration proposing drastic cuts to transit and intercity rail, Mother Jones boarded Amtrak to interview rural Republicans who ride the train.
  • Authorities could be tracking immigrants using tap-and-go fare payment systems run by a company with ties to ICE contractor Palantir. (The American Prospect)
  • Overall traffic deaths in Philadelphia are falling, but cyclists and pedestrians make up a growing share of those deaths. (WHYY)
  • Unless voters approve a sales tax hike this November, Cleveland transit is in line for further cuts. (Ideastream)
  • Cleveland is also planning a shared-use path along West Boulevard. (Axios)
  • The D.C. Metro can now recharge electric buses en route. (Electrek)
  • Savannah opened a new bike lane on a previously “terrifying” bridge for bike commuters, part of a seven-mile trail that will eventually become a 30-mile loop. (Morning News)
  • Montreal’s Bixi, one of the first bikeshares in North America, is expanding into nearby cities. (Momentum Mag)
  • Helsinki, a city of 1.4 million people, has gone 21 months without a traffic death. (Euro News)
  • Hanoi is creating a low-emissions zone where transit will be fare-free. (Vietnam Investment Review)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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