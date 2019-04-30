Tuesday’s Headlines

  • Bicycling delves into the brake problems that led Lyft to pull thousands of e-bikes from New York, Washington, D.C. and the Bay Area, but broke little new ground that StreetsblogNYC didn’t already report.
  • Quartz recaps Uber’s  often bumpy 10-year rise from San Francisco startup to $90-billion behemoth. But how much longer will it last? Ride-hailing companies’ business model is doomed, according to New York mag.
  • Political gridlock is blocking progress on infrastructure and hurting the economy, Brookings Institute experts write. (The Hill)
  • In car-centric Houston, where just 7 percent of commuters walk, bike or take transit, the nonprofit bike-share BCycle has seen a 65-percent jump in ridership over the past year. (Fast Company)
  • Cyclists in Washington, D.C., New York, Denver, Boston and other cities, motivated by the death of D.C. bike advocate Dave Salovesh, demonstrated to demand safer streets Friday. (StreetsblogUSA, StreetsblogNYCDenverite, WBZ)
  • A tunnel is the best option for the Ballard, West Seattle light rail line, but it’s also more expensive than elevated tracks and bridges. (My Northwest)
  • The D.C. Metro is on track to spend $38 million on a payroll system that doesn’t pay employees or pays them the wrong amount, according to an inspector general’s report. (WTOP)
  • Despite all the evidence to the contrary, a Kentucky traffic engineer insists that widening freeways in Louisville will reduce congestion. (WDRB)
  • The Cincinnati City Council is considering making the streetcar free. (WCPO)
  • Tampa Bay’s newly revamped regional transportation authority has won $2.5 million in state funding. Unfortunately, it might spend the money on dumb things like a hyperloop study. (Florida Politics)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *