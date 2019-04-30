Tuesday’s Headlines

- Bicycling delves into the brake problems that led Lyft to pull thousands of e-bikes from New York, Washington, D.C. and the Bay Area, but broke little new ground that StreetsblogNYC didn’t already report.
- Quartz recaps Uber’s often bumpy 10-year rise from San Francisco startup to $90-billion behemoth. But how much longer will it last? Ride-hailing companies’ business model is doomed, according to New York mag.
- Political gridlock is blocking progress on infrastructure and hurting the economy, Brookings Institute experts write. (The Hill)
- In car-centric Houston, where just 7 percent of commuters walk, bike or take transit, the nonprofit bike-share BCycle has seen a 65-percent jump in ridership over the past year. (Fast Company)
- Cyclists in Washington, D.C., New York, Denver, Boston and other cities, motivated by the death of D.C. bike advocate Dave Salovesh, demonstrated to demand safer streets Friday. (StreetsblogUSA, StreetsblogNYC, Denverite, WBZ)
- A tunnel is the best option for the Ballard, West Seattle light rail line, but it’s also more expensive than elevated tracks and bridges. (My Northwest)
- The D.C. Metro is on track to spend $38 million on a payroll system that doesn’t pay employees or pays them the wrong amount, according to an inspector general’s report. (WTOP)
- Despite all the evidence to the contrary, a Kentucky traffic engineer insists that widening freeways in Louisville will reduce congestion. (WDRB)
- The Cincinnati City Council is considering making the streetcar free. (WCPO)
- Tampa Bay’s newly revamped regional transportation authority has won $2.5 million in state funding. Unfortunately, it might spend the money on dumb things like a hyperloop study. (Florida Politics)