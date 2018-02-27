Is the Hyperloop Taking Cities for a Ride?

The Hyperloop has never carried human passengers. Yet Ohio officials signed off on a grant based on the promise of Cleveland-Chicago route in just three to five years.

This image, from a Hyperloop promotional video, shows how the above-ground tube might look. Video still: Hyperloop TT
This image, from a Hyperloop promotional video, shows how the above-ground tube might look. Video still: Hyperloop TT

The Hyperloop and Silicon Valley are going to save the rust belt.

That’s the message in a slick marketing video dropped by Hyperloop TT after a big announcement in Cleveland Monday. Civic leaders in Northeast Ohio, including Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Congressional reps Marcy Kaptur and Tim Ryan, were on hand for the signing of a $1.2 million grant, funded in part with $200,000 from the Cleveland Foundation, that kicks off a six-month study of Chicago to Cleveland Hyperloop service.

Grace Gallucci, director of NOACA, the local regional planning organization, told NPR that Clevelanders could look forward to an operational Hyperloop offering 30-minute trips to Chicago in three to five years. That’s a wildly optimistic timeline for a 340-mile project of any type, much less one that hinges on unproven technology.

Right now, the Hyperloop consists of a short test track in the Nevada desert. It has never carried a human any distance. Would it be a comfortable way for people to travel? Would it carry enough passengers to be useful for the public? Could the infrastructure be constructed at a competitive cost? No one knows.

That hasn’t stopped officials from going all-in. The grant led Hyperloop TT to promise that the Cleveland to Chicago route will be the system’s first.

A promotional video is heavy on flattery and rust belt nostalgia. “Flying 700 miles an hour through a tube using magnets and sunlight isn’t a dream,” says a deep-voiced narrator. “It’s a ‘We’re building this and coming to the Midwest to do it’ thing.”

Amid images of regular folk who are “unafraid of work,” local “partners” recite their professional bona fides, though their exact relationship to the project isn’t made clear.

Monday’s event certainly earned Hyperloop TT a lot of local publicity. The Plain Dealer basically reran the company’s press release without much in the way of critical analysis.

Hyperloop TT says its technology is for real and claims the system will be profitable. Yet it will rely on funding from one of the poorest big cities in the country.

As for why would a company that owns revolutionary transportation technology would select its first route on the basis of a relatively tiny $1.2 million grant, well, that’s another question public officials and the press apparently aren’t asking.

  • Sean

    It’s funny how much against Hyperloop and autonomous vehicles the ‘smart transit’ set is.
    Is it because the golden age of transit never arrived after 60+ years of pushing? Is it because in a decade no one’s going to be using the streetcars we’re spending hundreds of millions of dollars on at your urging?
    I think it’s because these things will be successful, and almost entirely on the work of private industry with governments only role being to get out of the way and let it happen.
    I’m all for advancement, whether I predicted it or not. The least you folks can do is stop jeering from the peanut gallery.

  • Hopefully the study can be re-used as a base for a future rail corridor

  • I think youll find that most transit people spoke against the streetcars. Theve always been a marketing thing, not a transportation thing

  • Combin8tion

    You are right on the money @Sean. But what would you expect from StreetsBlog – a site largely dedicated to bike advocacy at the expense of all other options for transportation. The author of this hit piece went so far as to say “officials… are going all-in”. How is offering up a grant “going all-in”? It’s not and is instead an example of private / public partnership that may be necessary to bring new ideas in transit to life. God forbid we the people should invest in the unproven.

  • Sean

    At least in DC they seem to have been embraced by a lot of the local urbanist/transit fans. I have no idea why. It’s 2 miles, cost (I think) $200M and overlaps with two bus routes that were already popular.

  • Bill Hutchison

    Maybe Streetsblog is opposed to Hyperloop because it will do nothing to address mobility issues in the Cleveland metro area and Ohio itself? At this point it’s an unproven distraction that is causing our leaders to lose focus on what’s really important. Ten percent of Ohio’s households have no motor vehicle. They are more worried about access to their job or retail than Hyperloop. Meanwhile, the state continues to spend nearly all of its funds on highways.

  • Sean

    While I doubt that StreetsBlog wants more people in cars, I can see your point. But this blog didn’t actually say what they object to. They just level snark at innovation and then move on.
    Personally I say we actually try out new things. Stop letting orgs like Amtrak hold us hostage. We shouldn’t worry about MagLev cannibalizing Amtrak for example. If Amtrak withers and dies because something better has come along we should recognize that as a *good* thing. Same with AVs. Same with HyperLoop.
    And if they fail? Oh well. Hyperloop in particular seems to be asking for very little in the way of public money. When we drop billions on failing streetcars and metros *that’s* a problem.

  • Giuliana S

    Good lord. I had to give up the Dodge’em at the county fair because I took to heart the warning that the ride might not be suitable for anyone with neck or back problems, etc., and Inow ‘m supposed to be exited about traveling at 700 mph? Show me the crash test dummies. . .

  • Bill Hutchison

    I don’t see your claim about Amtrak holding us hostage. However, I will say this: Hyperloop is not a threat to Amtrak because it will not serve smaller cities and towns the way Amtrak does. You aren’t going to be blasted out of Cleveland at 700 mph, only to stop in Toledo on your way to Chicago. Ain’t gonna happen. It’s meant more for long distance service. Think Chicago-Los Angeles. The airlines will rightly view any Hyperloop line as an existential threat to their long haul business and I’d bet they would engage in a nasty rate war to kill it.

  • Sean

    Re: Amtrak, I’ve seen articles (and comments in person when I discuss this stuff with friends) about how Amtrak needs our support. How we shouldn’t try and find alternatives to it (here for example: https://goo.gl/2fY4Mb)

    IMO these institutions are meant to serve us, not the reverse. If Amtrak isn’t cutting it (and it’s not IMO), let’s try something else.
    Yeah, agree about Hyperloop not being viable for last-mile. Perhaps once Elon has weaned us off petroleum he can repurpose our oil pipelines for cross-continental transit…

  • Bill Hutchison

    My response is that if we are being held hostage by any entity, it’s the highway lobby. Highways are massively subsidized and are supported by equally huge state bureaucracies which work to maintain the highway only continuum. All modes are subsidized, but it always seems that only Amtrak is scrutinized (BTW, it’s on the verge of eliminating its operating loss, but never mind). If we hadn’t spent on roads like drunken sailors for the last 80 years we would not be having this conversation. It is precisely because of massive support for roads by all levels of government that we have Amtrak. It’s impossible to be truly profitable under those circumstances. BTW, we HAD the world’s greatest rail passenger system and it did not cost the taxpayers a dime. It was all privately owned and operated. Fast forward to 1971, when the government had to step in to create Amtrak because subsidized highway competition destroyed the ability of private railroads to make a profit. This is where we have been ever since. Lesson: When you lavish all of your money on one mode, you will soon have to pay to save the other mode’s dying carcass.

  • Cameron Puetz

    I can see the value in a Chicago to Cleveland route. It’s a mostly open run across easy terrain that has the potential to serve as a proof of concept. If it works, the segment built could be used for further expansion as, Chicago-New York, Chicago-Boston, and Chicago-Philadelphia would all go through Cleveland unless they tunneled under the Great Lakes.
    Hyperloop needs many of the same things as a high speed train, namely long runs of dedicated smooth straight track. It also has the potential to link up cities the way advocates have long hoped high speed trains would. If Hyperloop works, great. If not we’re left with a corridor that gives us a jump start on building out conventional high speed rail.
    $1.2 million wouldn’t even cover a preliminary study for most projects. If that’s what it takes to leverage venture capital funds to layout a Highspeed transit corridor linking two major cities, then the state is risking a small amount on a project that could pay off big.

  • Sean

    Eh. Highways/roads are subsidized sure. But at least people *want* them subsidized. Roads are extremely popular, for good or bad. We also… need them for last mile logistics, school buses, emergency services, etc.
    Very few people care to shell out billions for rail that is somewhat impractical for anything but the densest corridors.
    I don’t care to subsidize either, but I can see why we’ve built roads.
    Bonus: Autonomous EVs get to use roads; so we lucked ourselves into a good situation.

  • Jeremy

    What is the incentive to Indiana for allowing this tube to go through the state?

  • Anxiously Awaiting Bikeshare

    The largest hurdle to this project is not technological but people who won’t want a 700 mph train whizzing by their house when they are 150 miles from any stop. Plus eminent domain expenses and/or the roadway expenses.

    It’s worth studying. If if you add a zero to the 3-5 year projections and add a zeros to whatever the UAE is able to complete their hyperloop for, I think that is a reasonable projection for what it would take in the US. Worst case, a handful of engineers have a job for a couple years. We spend money on much dumber things.

    It is a worthwhile goal to have very fast rail service between cities. There needs to be a mechanism to grow density in city centers in cities like Cleveland, and having them served by fast access to 1st tier cities is a reasonable thing to spend $1.2 million on to study. If instead of a train, we call it a hyperloop for marketing reasons then fine.

    It kills urban development when airports have to be so far away and jet fuel is a huge burden on the environment.

  • bolwerk

    That’s pure masturbation. No private consortium, no matter how well-financed, is getting private ROWs for “private innovation” without a heavily active government. The cost of land condemnation alone is enough to guarantee that. Autonomous vehicles are still going to use government-owned roads.

    That said, I’m cautiously supportive of hyperloop. But there’s a certain element of perversion when public officials who can’t support even basic transit improvements with proven technology – rail, buses aren’t going anywhere soon – suddenly go all out for a completely unproven technology. Or, more generally, can’t support the infrastructure we already have (this includes roads). To say the least, whether technology like hyperloop can actually be useful to the public might turn heavily on whether it interfaces with robust local transit.

  • bolwerk

    Huh? Streetcars make remarkably robust transit. There are certainly badly executed streetcar projects, but that’s no reason to object to the entire mode.

  • bolwerk

    Near as I could tell, DC’s streetcar is a decent service that (1) isn’t nearly extensive enough and (2) was utterly mismanaged during its construction phases. It definitely seems preferable to the buses along that route, assuming your origin and destination are both along the streetcar route.

  • Bill Hutchison

    We part company here. The general public does support and use trains. They provide mobility to those who can’t or don’t want to drive and are a lifeline to places that can be as much as 200 miles from an interstate. It makes no sense to favor one mode over another and yet that’s what you seem to call for. Sorry, I don’t agree with that.

  • Sean

    Assuming the extensions are completed by the same bunglers who did the initial portion, I’m going to respectfully disagree that it should expand. Ridership is also really, really low – despite it being ‘free’ which means most people agree with me.
    As for it being preferable over buses, the first time you have to stop for 20 minutes and wait for a tow truck because someone parked 2″ outside the lines or an ambulance has parked on H St. you may change your opinion.

  • Kevin Cronin

    Thanks for the thoughtful writing. Cleveland is one of the poorest cities in the nation and is slowly realizing its last major publicly funded project, the Med Mart/Global Center, is a financial bust for taxpayers, who have also been told they will be spending substantially in the refurbishing of an NBA basketball Arena. There is good reason to wonder if we are falling down that same Med Mart rabbit hole. I think everyone will be looking to a thorough report, not a PR piece, and discussion about the project design and funding needs. The federal government seems no better at making choices (recall the debate over the “bridge to nowhere”?). There are steep public infrastructure needs (roads, water, waste, high speed internet) everywhere. How does this idea compete with other priorities? The investigation is not ending with the public press conference announcement.

  • JoRo

    Interesting to note that no hyperloop companies are based in Japan or Germany (aside from a group of students), countries where they are really, really good at getting a lot of people across large distances in a short space of time. The UK is building a high speed rail link, right now, from London to the north, and another high speed rail link is being built from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore. While this is all happening, the US continues to pour funds into unproven technology. If the technology does indeed work, the rest of the world will have moved on.

  • bolwerk

    I don’t really have an opinion as to whether it should expand. That probably turns on how well the expansions are managed.

  • rohmen

    Not sure I buy into the hyperlink as a workable concept yet, but the idea that we shouldn’t do it because everyone else is doing something else doesn’t hold water IMHO.

    The countries you mention keep pumping out high speed rail because they generally already have high speed rail to build off of, and established high speed rail manufacturers. We have little to none of that in the US, especially outside the east coast, so why not go with hyperlink if (and it’s a big if) it can be proven reliable.

  • JoRo

    I guess my point is, why aren’t German and Japanese HSR manufacturers investing in hyperloop to sell to the Americans? They are in the best position to do so, and my gut instinct is that they realize that it isn’t really realistic. I’ve worked on HSR feasibility studies in the US, they didn’t go anywhere and the technology is available. I don’t see how Hyperloop feasibility studies will be any different, especially as the technology isn’t available.

  • Tooscrapps

    Sean has shown time and time again that he doesn’t understand the origins of Amtrak, how it is funded, how it is held hostage by politicians, and how freight rail interference sabotages its success.

  • Bill Hutchison

    Well, I tried.

  • Blaide

    “Marge vs. the Monorail” is a must-watch Simpsons episode that predicted this future exactly. One of the best Simpsons episodes of all time, written by Conan O’Brien – find it on YouTube! (You can start with part 03 if you just want the monorail part.)

  • Jeremy

    “I’ve sold monorails to Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook, and, by gum, it put them on the map!”

  • Jeremy

    Good article in Wired a couple of weeks ago.

    https://www.wired.com/story/trump-budget-amtrak-nixon/

  • rohmen

    I get the point. I think the speed is the real selling point on hyperlink, even for politicians that in the past have bulked at high speed rail. When you start talking about moving people even faster than planes can, people tend to start listening more, especially cities like Cleveland, Detroit, etc. that see a steady brain-drain to Chicago largely for job opportunities.

  • Bonzi77

    That’s precisely the reason that I don’t necessarily buy into the hyperloop, er, hype. I don’t know what demand is met by being able to get from Chicago to Cleveland. The greater demand and what would really be an economy and society changer is if there was convenient fast transportation from Chicago or Cleveland to surrounding rural communities.

  • JoRo

    Yep, just wish the US had started planning and building HSR 10 years ago, rather than starting planning now for something that won’t happen for another 20 years (if it’s feasible). Guess we can all keep on flying and using long distance autonomous vehicles instead.

  • Cameron Puetz

    Indiana has historically been a problem for ground transportation. They’ve been a major barrier to improving Chicago-Detroit rail connections.

  • Cameron Puetz

    Hyperloop is an evolution of long distance trains. Whether the benefits of the higher speed justify the cost and complexity of the enclosed vacuum tubes is an open question, but in the end it’s a train like vehicle moving in a tube instead of on a track. If it gets built, Hyperloop will likely interface with local transit the way long distance trains do.

  • rohmen

    I agree government can’t just get out of the way, but “takings” law can be pretty nuanced, and there’s precedent for governments being able to use eminent domain powers to help with private development if there will be a substantial public benefit.

    So, sure, you’ll need government to help get the ROWs and deal with holdouts, but you can (at least theoretically) do it with purely private funds backing the compensation for the taking (still quasi-private/public action, but at least private would foot the bill).

    The problem is that generally doesn’t happen, even after the 2005 Supreme Court decision clarifying that it can, and government end up subsidizing the land use grabs way more than they should.

  • Edward

    There are several big problems with the hyperloop concept. What if something happens to a pod? How do you get the people out? Remember they are sitting in a pod in a vacuum inside a steel pipe. And what about all the people in other pods behind them?

    If you have to bring it up to atmospheric pressure, how long will it take to pump the system down again and will the whole route be unusable until then?

    But the greatest problem is that if you multiply the capacity of a pod times how many pods you can send per hour safely you get a transport rate too low to be affordable by the passengers, assuming you want to make a profit.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Cleveland: Progressing on Bike Policy, Still Falling Behind?

By Angie Schmitt |
Here’s an interesting commentary on how livable streets advocates measure progress. Jacob VanSickle, executive director of Bike Cleveland (where I’m a volunteer board member), made an important point recently on the organization’s blog, one of our newest Network blogs. Cleveland has been making commendable strides in bike policy, with a new complete streets policy, three-foot […]

Will Greater Cleveland Squander Its Chance to Be Competitive Again?

By Angie Schmitt |
Population density in metro Cleveland, 1940 – 2007 The Obama Administration’s Sustainable Communities Initiative was tailor made for communities like greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio has been sprawling for decades without adding any population, emptying out the notoriously troubled central city while the regional economy consistently under-performs. During the last decade the city of Cleveland lost […]