Monday’s Headlines

- Bike commuters arrive at work happier than those who drive or take the bus, according to an obvious University of Minnesota study. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
- Most Uber rides are trips that would otherwise be made by transit, bike or on foot. (NBC News)
- Thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers are planning to go on strike in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. on May 8 to protest low pay. (CBS News)
- In L.A, Vision Zero is really Vision 242. That’s how many people drivers killed last year, down just 1.6 percent from 2017. L.A. has made progress — like its first two-way bike lane (KCAL) — but will have to step it up to meet the goal of no traffic deaths by 2025. (L.A. Times)
- Pennsylvania has been diverting $4.2 billion in gas taxes meant for road and bridge repair to pay police, according to a state auditor. (Tribune-Democrat)
- Nashville is close to $300-million deal to lease on-street parking to a private company for 30 years (Tennessean). Perhaps city officials should ask Atlanta or Chicago how that worked out.
- Philadelphia is starting a dockless bike-share pilot program and expanding its e-bike fleet (Philly Mag). Meanwhile, HOPR, formerly Juice Bike Share, is bringing 250 rental bikes to Orlando (Sentinel).
- Washington, D.C. residents are raising money to bury a woman who was killed by a driver while walking to the store. (DCist)
- Massachusetts’s South Coast rail project has been pushed back a year. (Construction Dive)
- Cycle counters in the UK prove that if you build bike infrastructure, they will come. (Guardian)
- Corpus Christi, Texas, has bike lanes — but no law against drivers parking in them. (KZTV)
- And, finally, here’s why all money should travel by bike. (NY Daily News)