Friday’s Headlines

- All over the country, bike-share companies are pulling out of cities or switching their focus to e-scooters. (Smart Cities Dive) But not everywhere: Vancouver is among the cities where e-bikes are growing in popularity (Sun); Ann Arbor, Michigan, is about to start a program (MLive); and in Houston, bike-share ridership is up 65 percent this year. (Public Media)
- Cambridge, Massachusetts’s new law mandating protected bike lanes on every street when they’re reconstructed is bikelash-proof, and other cities should copy it. (City Lab) And that applies to St. Petersburg, Florida, where car-loving residents are waging war against Complete Streets. (Tampa Bay Times)
- President Trump’s new Federal Highway Administration chief, Nicole Nason, tried to delay EPA regulations on greenhouse gas emissions when she worked for George W. Bush. (E&E News)
- The Federal Transit Administration signaled it’s likely to fund Sound Transit’s Federal Way light rail extension in the Seattle area. (Kent Recorder) The FTA also funded bus rapid transit in Reno, Nevada (News 4) but not a Kansas City streetcar extension. (KMBC)
- San Jose’s Valley Transportation Authority is stuck in a death spiral where ridership loss leads to service cuts leads to more lost riders. (Mercury News)
- New Orleans’s bike master plan, due this summer, could include everything from protected “bike boulevards” to more racks around the city. (The Advocate)
- Entitled, intoxicated or both? A Houston woman was charged with DWI after driving her Escalade along passenger rail tracks. (Click 2 Houston)
- Try doing this on Amtrak.