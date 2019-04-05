What Toronto Learned By Giving Its Streetcar Its Own Lane

Using low-cost materials like this concrete divider, Toronto set up new streetcar stops on the far side of intersections on King Street, enabling safer boarding and cutting down on time stopped at red lights. Photo: Human Transit
Using low-cost materials like this concrete divider, Toronto set up new streetcar stops on the far side of intersections on King Street, enabling safer boarding and cutting down on time stopped at red lights. Photo: Human Transit

In crowded urban areas, cars aren’t the most efficient way to move people. That’s the lesson from Toronto’s one year King Street “pilot,” which prohibited through car traffic on the high-ridership streetcar corridor.

New data from the one-year pilot experiment shows the King Street corridor is moving more people than it did before the city cleared cars out to the way. That’s because removing car traffic from King Street improved streetcar service so much, ridership has grown 16 percent.

A total of about 84,000 people are using the King Street Streetcar along the east-west corridor daily, the city reports. But only 72,000 people were using the roadway before the street was redesigned to prioritize the streetcar.

The data comes from new report from the city’s transportation staff recommending the corridor design be made permanent. The city estimates it will cost just $1.5 million to make the improvements permanent, providing a dedicated lane for existing high-capacity surface transit one of the best transit investments available to cities.

Not only is the streetcar moving more people, thanks to its dedicated lane, riders are happier with service as well. The King Street Pilot resulted in about 30,000 minutes saved by riders daily, the city reports. It was especially effective reducing major delays. The slowest average journeys — at the evening rush hour — decreased by five minutes.

A graph showing travel times on the King Street Streetcar before and after it was given a dedicated travel lane. Graph: City of Toronto
A graph showing travel times on the King Street Streetcar before and after it was given a dedicated travel lane. Graph: City of Toronto

“Prior to the pilot, overall customer satisfaction with King streetcar service was low on key measures such as travel time, comfort, and wait time,” city staff writes. “Through the pilot period, customer satisfaction on all these measures have significantly improved.”

Cycling rates have also increased. There are about 380 more daily cyclists on the corridor at the afternoon peak, according to the city, “likely because reduced motor vehicle volumes made it more comfortable to cycle.”

Drivers haven’t been duly inconvenienced, the data show. Car travel times on parallel corridors is roughly the same as before the pilot began in January, 2017.

The pilot did show that retail sales were down very slightly, about 0.8 percent, most notably from restaurants. But the city says that reflects a trend that was underway before the pilot. There were a number of very outspoken business owners that opposed the pilot. But, overall, at least according to the city’s data, the experiment does not appear to have been the retail apocalypse some predicted and was very positive for tens of thousands of daily streetcar riders.

  • Max Wyss

    The problem is that it is too cheap and uses no consultants…

    But it shows that there are many low-hanging fruit to make transit more efficient. Just give transit the priorities it deserves.

  • iSkyscraper

    Toronto has a great streetcar network that is worth billions and has had billions invested in it, and those streetcars are a big reason why Parking Madness Infill these year features some strong Hogtown contenders.

    But the city has been very, very slow to acknowledge that it is now the 21st century and we aren’t all on our way to work at the munitions plant like it’s 1940. Four years of Rob F’ing Ford didn’t help either in poisoning the low-information populace against surface transport.

    But things are slooooowly changing. The new streetcars are huge and from their size alone necessitated eliminating some of the too-tightly spaced stops (more need to be cut). Payment is now entirely POP (although the onboard machines are impractical to use when crowded, more curbside machines are needed). Signal prioritization is now in place and many turns removed but more needs to be done to make the ROW for streetcars only. There is just no logic in a situation like this for allowing a few cars to slow critical transit infrastructure.

    The pilot has worked well, keep going T.O. Now if only the TTC could get more non-farebox funding (highest monthly pass cost in North America)…. maybe a little NYC style congestion pricing?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Will Toronto Get Cars Out of the Way of the King Street Streetcar?

By Angie Schmitt |
Despite running through some of Toronto’s most densely populated areas, King Street is designed like a suburban road. Cars have dominion while the city’s streetcar has no dedicated right-of-way despite high ridership — so it sits in heavy traffic. But it looks that’s about to change. Toronto recently announced plans to overhaul King Street by 2017 with a pilot project to shift space from […]

Making Room for Modes Other Than Cars

By Angie Schmitt |
When we talk about competing modes of transportation we’re usually focused on the strained relationship between drivers and cyclists, or drivers and transit, or drivers and pedestrians. With so much street space taken up by cars, tensions also erupt, of course, between cyclists and pedestrians, and even cyclists and transit. We’ve written before about the […]