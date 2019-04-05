Friday’s Headlines

- The U.S. has an 80-year backlog of bridge repairs, according to a new report from a road-builders’ group that could ratchet up pressure on President Trump and Congress to finally produce a bipartisan infrastructure bill. (USA Today)
- Lyft’s already underpaid drivers who took advantage of a chance to buy company stock are now losing money as its IPO tanks (CNBC). If you prefer your Uber and Lyft IPO news with a side of snark, Splinter is the site for you.
- The U.S. needs a single, universal card or app to pay for transit on any system. (City Lab)
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a compromise 10.5-cent gas tax hike that doubles transit funding to a slightly-less-paltry $70 million (Cleveland Scene). But the law also makes it harder for communities to install cameras that catch drivers running red lights (Plain Dealer).
- Portland’s Metro Council has concerns about a state plan to widen I-5, including whether the project will accommodate walking and biking (KATU). The wider freeway would loom over an existing biking and walking path, reports Willamette Week. Not only shouldn’t I-5 be widened, the Congress for New Urbanism thinks it should be torn down, as Streetsblog reported.
- Meanwhile, in Louisiana, almost half of a proposed gas-tax hike would go toward widening I-20. (Bossier Now)
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw out plans to spend $4 billion to repair a short segment of the outdated Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Maybe he’ll just tear the damn thing down. (Politico, Streetsblog NYC)
- St. Paul is the latest city left without a bike-share, as Lime is pulling out after less than a year. (Star Tribune)
- Philadelphia is the ninth-most-congested city in the U.S. but has no plans to follow New York by introducing congestion pricing. (NBC 10)
- A Toronto pilot project that prioritizes streetcar traffic has led to growing ridership and should be made permanent, says a new city report. (CBC)
- Despite the potholes, lack of bike lanes and irate drivers, this Curbed writer still loves biking in Atlanta.