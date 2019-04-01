Parking Madness 2019 Round 1: DC Pike vs. Indianapolis

pike vs indy

We’ve got a barn-burner for you today, but first, let’s look back at where we are in our first round matchups:

parking madness 2019_dc pike

We’ve closed the polls on some earlier matchups, with Houston narrowly defeating Boston, Pittsburgh also squeaking by Portland, and Providence absolutely destroying Austin (we suppose that happens when an entire city is completely reimagined rather than just a developer building a nice building on a former parking crater).

But those earlier battles were just prologue for today’s matchup featuring a neighborhood in our nation’s capital against a piece of the heartland. Here goes:

DC-Pike

This entry comes from Friend of Streetsblog Maren Hill, who told us about the development of Pike & Rose, a new mixed-use neighborhood on the Rockville Pike in the DC suburb of Montgomery County:

The area was formerly a strip mall but has been redeveloped with pedestrian scale streets, public parks and artwork, and squares with street furniture and events. The area now includes condos and apartments, bars, restaurants, and retail (both chain and local), and offices, The building architecture is all unique so it doesn’t look like some creepy model city project, it looks like an attractive walkable neighborhood.  Pike & Rose is on Metro, and has nearby existing and planned bike infrastructure.

Hill added that the neighborhood is “a great example of the suburbs doing transit oriented mixed-use redevelopment not infill development to transform their parking craters.” The photos below tell the story:

Pike and Rose before and after
Indianapolis

This one comes to us from reader Austin Gibble, who called his Indianapolis submission a “most improved parking crater” and provided aerial and streetview imagery from 2014 and 2018.

“The additions include a transit center, a 28-story residential tower with a grocery store, apartments attached to the side of what was a single-use parking garage, and other mixed-use developments,” Gibble said.

Indianapolis Streetview 2014

Indianapolis Streetview 2018

Indianapolis Aerial 2014

Indianapolis Aerial 2018

So who will move on? Vote below:

  • ATK87

    Indy’s also includes a new transit center, just an FYI 😉 You can see it in the lower portion of the photograph.

  • iSkyscraper

    Looks like that Indy infill is part of a larger story about removing the Market Square Arena parking crater. Here is a 1999 vs 2018 aerial. I have to give that the nod over DC just for the scale of it.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/95caffac96654300ca6ea55d0c0475650c8ba06e41d0b6a53bb2ac555c0c72f6.jpg

  • Indy’s story of change there is a huge one, I lived in one of those apartments on the left side of the second photo and the number of people walking and biking to things from this place is nothing but a remarkable change towards sustainability and vibrancy.

  • KJ

    Both are fantastic 🙂

