Parking Madness 2019 Round 1: Portland vs. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh b&a

We’re continuing with our hunt for Most Improved Parking Crater today, slowly but surely narrowing down a list of 16 candidates to find the urban parking lot that has become a beloved cityscape rather than a cement crater filled with cars.

Today’s matchup is a little different because it features two central civic spaces that were once nothing but asphalt.

Before we get to it though, voting is still open for yesterday’s competition pitting Houston vs. Boston (Minnesota and Oakland have already moved onto the second round).

parking madness 2019

Now on to today’s competition:

Portland

P-town’s Pioneer Courtyard Square was formerly a low-rise parking deck.

Reader Jay Shuffield, who submitted the below photos, said, “There’s probably nothing that challenges Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square emerging from the site of a full-block parking deck to become the city’s central civic space.”

portland before

portland after

Pioneer Courtyard Square calls itself “Portland’s living room” and the city’s “most visited park.” The square hosts 300 programmed events per year, according to the nonprofit group that oversees the space.

Pittsburgh

A similar conversion has taken place in Steel City’s famous Schenley Plaza.

Photo: Pittsburgh parks Conservancy
Photo: Pittsburgh parks Conservancy
pittsburgh after
Photo: John Altdorfer, Schenley Plaza story time

Reader Laura Ellis nominated this space, saying:

The five-acre plaza is located on what was a large, 280-space parking lot in Oakland and situated between the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Phipps Conservatory, and the Carnegie Museums and Library. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, in partnership with the City of Pittsburgh, transformed the space, and today this much-loved community greenspace attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, providing gathering places, entertainment, and a grand entrance to Schenley Park.

In addition to a one-acre green space, the park contains dining kiosks, a carousel, public restrooms and a full-service restaurant. In other words, it’s a big improvement over a parking lot.

But can it top Pioneer Courthouse Square? Let us know which deserves to go on to the second round. Vote now!

  • Empty Page

    Which of these things is different than the others:
    Portland
    Pittsburgh
    Houston
    Boston
    Minnesota
    Oakland

    Please make sure to refer to our city as Minneapolis; we don’t live in “Minnesota, Minnesota.” None of the other cities are called their state.

  • Robbie

    Well, to be fair. They did put the name of the city on the competition. They just got confused because they abbreviated it on the bracket, and Minn is also the old postal abbreviation (and still used in AP style guides) to mean Minnesota. Maybe they’ll be consistent and say “Indiana” for Indianapolis.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Parking Madness: Vancouver vs. Rutland

By Angie Schmitt |
Welcome to day two of the 2016 Parking Madness tournament. Yesterday, the assortment of surface parking between the Capitol and Union Station in Washington crushed the parking lots that greet people entering downtown Burlington, Vermont. Today pits “Vancouver’s upscale shopping mall” against the parking crater by the train station in “Vermont’s second city,” Rutland. Vancouver, BC The parking crater around the Oakridge […]

Parking Madness: Portland vs. El Cerrito, California

By Angie Schmitt |
The contenders in today’s Parking Madness competition prove parking craters can happen anywhere, even in progressive metro areas where the regional economy is booming and transit is a solid travel option. This face-off to get one step closer to the Golden Crater pits Portland, Oregon, against El Cerrito, California. First let’s take a look at […]

Parking Madness 2015! First Match: Camden vs. Mobile

By Angie Schmitt |
Happy Selection Thursday, Streetsblog readers — our annual Parking Madness tournament kicks off today. Over the next few weeks, these 16 cities and towns will vie for the coveted Golden Crater, awarded to the most horrendous pit of parking to blight an American downtown. It’s year three of this competition, and we’re in absolutely no […]