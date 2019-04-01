Monday’s Headlines
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the first Democratic presidential contender out of the gate with an infrastructure plan. The somewhat vague $650-billion proposal — paid for by raising corporate taxes — includes expanding public transit in low-income neighborhoods. (Politico)
- Lyft went public on Friday, with stock trading at $72 per share, valuing the company at about $24 billion (CNN). The company’s founders did a long interview with CNBC before the IPO (ValueWalk).
- The D.C. Metro board approved a budget that includes increased service on two subway lines and no fare hikes, but doesn’t extend nighttime operating hours. (Washington Post)
- While the Durham-Orange light rail line is dead, the tax that was paying for it is not. What should Research Triangle do with the money? (WRAL)
- Only a small fraction of funding in the gutted Renew Atlanta road-repair program will go toward Complete Streets. (Curbed)
- A bill that would boost penalties for drivers who hit cyclists or pedestrians is stuck in a Maryland Senate committee. (Baltimore Fishbowl)
- The New Orleans City Council beefed up the fine for blocking a bike lane from $40 to $300. (WGNO)
- The Phoenix City Council votes Wednesday on a deal to build a $231-million transit-oriented development on the site of an underutilized rail and bus station. (Arizona Republic)
- Birmingham, Ala., buses are late almost half the time, which the city’s interim transit director calls unacceptable. (Birmingham Times)
- By a 95-1 vote, the Senate confirmed Nicole Nason to lead the Federal Highway Administration. (Transport Topics)
- “Tremendous growth” in cycling tourism led Essex County, Ontario to budget $6 million for bike lanes and paved shoulders in rural areas — part of a 20-year plan to create 800 miles of biking infrastructure. (Windsor Star)