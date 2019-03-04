Monday’s Headlines

- “Crossing the street should not be a death sentence,” says the author of a Governors Highway Safety Association study showing that pedestrian deaths are at a 30-year high. (WAMU) Hawaii has seen the steepest increase (KHON) while pedestrian deaths are declining in the Pacific Northwest. (KVAL) The reason: Cars are safer than ever…for the occupant, not for the rest of us, as Streetsblog reported.
- Relentless activism certainly played a role in the spread of bike lanes in America. But so did the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ “Green Book,” a design manual that became the “bike-lane Bible” and blazed a trail for less adventurous engineers. (The Atlantic)
- Providing a non-car alternative — like bike-sharing — to Uber and Lyft, which have been siphoning off bus and train riders, could help transit agencies boost ridership. (Curbed)
- Related: Uber’s electric bikes are overtaking its ride-hailing service in popularity. (Electrek) D.C.’s Capitol Bikeshare is rolling out more e-bikes. (WTOP) Bike-share programs are also coming to Wheeling, W.V. (Intelligencer) and Springfield, Mo. (The Standard), and expanding in central L.A. (City News Service)
- The Durham-Orange light rail line continues to fall apart. In addition to Duke University’s lack of cooperation, the feds now want an additional $237 million added to its budget because of proposed design changes and what the Federal Transit Administration described as overly conservative cost estimates. (WRAL) More on Duke’s decision from Streetsblog‘s Angie Schmitt.
- Boston biking advocates want Uber and Lyft to educate its drivers on the dangers of pulling over in designated bike lanes. (Globe)
- With scooters and bike proliferating in Midtown Atlanta, the need for Complete Streets has never been greater. (Saporta Report)
- Pasadena, Calif. is proposing a $267 million bus rapid transit line on a street where officials caved to backlash and canceled a road diet two years ago. (Pasadena Now)
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (Times Daily) and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (Madison Star-Telegram) have both formally proposed gas-tax hikes after months of speculation.
- Cincinnati drivers can’t say they didn’t know it was a bus lane anymore. (WCPO)