Friday’s Headlines

- The global explosion of shared bikes and scooters since 2017 is just the tip of the iceberg — the industry could be worth $300 billion by 2030. But one thing Silicon Valley hasn’t considered much is safety. (City Lab)
- Speaking of which, Memphis’s public Explore Bike Share is adding 300 bikes and 50 new stations, thanks to a fees paid by privately owned Bird and Lime. (WMC) The Springfield, Ill., city council has approved a bike share (ABC 20), and the same company, Gotchya, is also bringing 800 bikes to Baton Rouge, La. (WAFB) Portland, Maine, is looking to add one this spring, too (The Forecaster), as could Asheville, NC. (WLOS) And Phoenix, where e-scooters are currently banned, is mulling a pilot program. (State Press)
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s working on a transportation funding plan and wants to broker a deal for regional transit in Detroit, where suburban voters shot it down in 2016. Look for more details next month. (Crain’s)
- Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to push for restoring late-night service on the Metro over the MTA and Federal Transit Administration’s objections. (Curbed)
- San Diego’s Bicycle Advisory Board is calling for more protected bike lanes. (KUSI)
- San Antonio biking advocates want improvements on a street with no bike lanes where a DUI driver killed a cyclist earlier this week. (News4SA)
- Step on a crack, break your mother’s back: Little Rock parents are worried that a grated sidewalk designed to filter rainwater runoff could wind up injuring children. (KARK)
- And a cop tackled a cyclist in a ticket blitz — against cyclists! — four days after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in New York City. (Streetsblog)