Friday’s Headlines

Speaking of which, Memphis’s public Explore Bike Share is adding 300 bikes and 50 new stations, thanks to a fees paid by privately owned Bird and Lime. ( WMC ) The Springfield, Ill., city council has approved a bike share ( ABC 20 ), and the same company, Gotchya, is also bringing 800 bikes to Baton Rouge, La. ( WAFB ) Portland, Maine, is looking to add one this spring, too ( The Forecaster ), as could Asheville, NC. ( WLOS ) And Phoenix, where e-scooters are currently banned, is mulling a pilot program. ( State Press