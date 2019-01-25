Friday’s Headlines

- Drivers killed slightly fewer people on foot in 2017 than 2016, according to Smart Growth America’s latest Dangerous by Design study. But 5,977 was still the second-highest number of pedestrian deaths since 1990. (Smart Cities Dive) The spike came even as Americans were walking less, and people of color are in the most danger. (Fast Company) City Lab blames bad road design and low gas prices, which spur people to drive more. The problem is particularly bad in the South (Streetsblog) and especially in Florida, which is the most dangerous state and has eight of the 10 most dangerous cities. (Miami Herald)
- Talk of transit in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler caused a stir in 2015, but the city is once again considering a connection to the Southeast Valley rail system — potentially light rail, bus rapid transit or a streetcar. (Arizona Republic)
- Seattle Magazine delves into the star-crossed Center City Connector streetcar that Mayor Jenny Durkin recently revived.
- A Durham, N.C. coalition is pushing for more affordable housing around future light-rail stops. (Raleigh News & Observer)
- A former Federal Transit Administration deputy administrator under President Obama is the Bay Area’s new transportation czar. (San Jose Mercury News)
- The argument over e-scooters and where they belong has hit Fort Lauderdale. (Sun Sentinel)
- In an effort to boost bus ridership, Boise is paying part of bus riders’ Lyft tabs too and from bus stops. (Idaho Statesman)
- Furloughed federal employees are turning to driving for Uber to make ends meet. (CNBC) Maybe they can try their hand at piloting a flying taxi? (CBS News)
- Remember when Alec Baldwin denied punching a man over a New York City parking spot? Well, he pleaded guilty and has to attend anger management classes. (Reuters)