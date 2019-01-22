Tuesday’s Headlines
- Nationally, 75 percent of commuters drive to work alone — a figure that doesn’t seem to budge, no matter what city planners do. A new report that analyzes Census data suggests that’s because transit agencies don’t do a good job of connecting people with jobs. Density is a factor, too. (City Lab)
- Blurring the line between private, shared transportation and public transit could cut travel times by 30 percent and, if autonomous vehicles are electric, reduce greenhouse emissions by 85 percent, according to a new study. (Axios)
- Uber is exploring autonomous e-bikes and scooters that can drive themselves to be charged or to where they’re needed. (Tech Crunch)
- Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced a bill to hike fees on ride-hailing services to reduce traffic and raise money for transportation projects. (Boston Herald)
- A Seattle Times columnist says Mayor Jenny Durkin made a mistake reviving a streetcar project plagued by cost overruns and should spend the money on light rail or bus rapid transit instead.
- MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker lays out the Atlanta transit agency’s plans in a Journal-Constitution op-ed.
- Minneapolis’s Metro Transit has scrapped plans for a bus-only lane on Hennepin Road. (Star Tribune)
- Aspen, Colo., is backing away from plans to launch an alternative transportation program this summer that would have included free shuttles and bike rentals and discounted Lyft rides to encourage residents not to drive. (Aspen Times)
- The Eugene, Ore. road where a driver recently killed a 70-year-old pedestrian is notoriously dangerous, with heavy traffic and no sidewalks. (Register-Guard)
- The kids are alright. (Daily Trojan)