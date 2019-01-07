Monday’s Headlines

- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who also reversed course on a planned L-line shutdown last week —signed a “lockbox” bill that will make it harder for legislators to raid transit funding for other expenses. (Daily News) Meanwhile, City Lab has a list of other ways to fund the NYC subway, including congestion pricing and taxing developers who profit off transit access.
- Cyclists can be forgiven if they’re tempted to saw the state of Florida off from the rest of the U.S. It’s the most dangerous state in the nation to ride a bike, and Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami are the four most dangerous cities. (Florida Phoenix)
- Portland, Ore., traffic deaths are down from 2016 and 2017, but city officials say 34 is still too high, and deaths ticked up statewide last year. (Oregonian)
- Uber is charging bike renters $25 if they leave a bike outside the central city. The policy may violate a city law requiring bike-shares to serve low-income communities and communities of color, but Uber says the zone will expand in the future. (Seattle Times)
- A Washington Republican is taking aim at Sound Transit’s $54-billion budget and the car-tab fee that funds it. But state Sen. Steve O’Ban is unlikely to succeed this year. (KIRO)
- In Denver, city workers poured the first sidewalks that will be funded by a 10-year, $937 million bond sale. (9 News)
- No, Phoenix city staffers are not in cahoots with light rail supporters. (Arizona Republic)
- The Bismark Tribune endorses Vision Zero in North Dakota.
- Sam Liccardo, the bike-friendly mayor of San Jose, Calif., was hospitalized on New Year’s Day after a driver swerved into his bike’s path, breaking his sternum and back. The driver was ticketed but not charged. Liccardo faces months of physical therapy, but is expected to recover. (Bicycling)
- Drivers are complaining that raised crosswalks slow them down. Why should we care about the complaints of drivers who don’t want to follow basic safety rules? (Price Tags)