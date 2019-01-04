Other States Should Copy Utah’s New Drunk Driving Rule

WHO drunk

Utah just enacted the most aggressive standard for drunk driving in the country, lowering the legal blood-alcohol limit to .05 percent.

The change, which took effect Dec. 31, was championed by State Rep. Norm Thurston, a Republican of Provo, told a local radio show, “it sends the message that in our state we don’t want you to drink and drive.”

Utah State Rep. Norm Thursday (R-Provo). Photo: Thurston
Utah State Rep. Norm Thursday

The National Transportation Safety Board has been urging states to lower the BAC limit — which was .08 in every state — for a little over a year, calling it one of its “most wanted” transportation safety improvements in 2017 and 2018 [PDF] because impairment begins well below .08. For those with a BAC between .05 and .08 the risk of a fatal crash is seven times greater, according to Dr. Bella Dinh-Zarr, vice chairwoman of NTSB. The average 165-pound man would still have to drink between two and three drinks to reach a BAC of .05, which takes three hours to fully dissipate.

Washington and Hawaii have also introduced bills lowering BAC limits to .05 at the agency’s urging. Drunk driving still killed 10,500 Americans in 2015. But that only includes drivers with a BAC over .08. An additional 1,800 people were killed in crashes in which the driver had a BAC between .05 and .08, NTSB reports.

Nevertheless, Thurston is being attacked by “beverage industry” lobbyists and other critics, like Salt Lake Tribune columnist Robert Gehrke.

But the Utah legislature was right to ignore them. Every other peer nation in the world already imposes a .05 threshold, the World Health Organization said, as Streetsblog reported. Those nations all have dramatically lower per-capital traffic fatality rates.

Canada, for example, has a .05 BAC limit and also imposes stricter penalties on those who are caught violating the laws, according to Neil Arason, director of injury prevention and healthy settings at the British Columbia Ministry of Health. Stricter rules are one key reason Canada’s per capita traffic death rate is about half the U.S.’s, Arason says. Alcohol-related fatal crashes declined 40 percent in British Columbia, for example, after the providence instituted stricter drunk driving laws in 2010.

  • TBP100

    One of the problems, of course, is that in so many places there is no realistic alternative to driving. Public transportation is often poor, or even nonexistent, especially late at night. Cabs are expensive or unavailable. Uber and Lyft have helped with this, but still aren’t available everywhere (and I don’t know how long they are going to last anyway, considering they are still not making a profit).

  • ortcutt

    It’s a question of what people accept. Much of rural Sweden is not walking distance to a bar and their BAC limit is 0.02. It’s just not socially acceptable for someone who has drunk anything to drive. If people really want to go out for a drink, they will pay for a taxi.

  • jcwconsult

    The 0.05 BAC law will make criminals of responsible social drinkers who have modest amounts of alcohol in social occasions and have little or no increased risk of having accidents than someone with a BAC of 0.00. Scotland mandated 0.05 and found no improved safety over England which retained 0.08 which matches most of the USA.

    If officials found innovative ways to use its scarce enforcement and prosecutorial resources to target drivers with BAC levels of 0.14 and up that are involved in about 25% of fatals, we could get a major advance in safety. Wasting parts of those scarce resources on drivers from 0.05 to 0.079 will result in little or no safety improvement.

    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

  • It sounds like you’re calling Dr. Dinh-Zarr a liar, when she says that “for those with a BAC between .05 and .08 the risk of a fatal crash is seven times greater.” Do you have access to fatality data the NTSB doesn’t have?

  • Henk_sg

    Every year, smoking kills more than 276,000 men and 142,000 women. We’d get more bang for our buck focusing on something like this. Giving Law Enforcement another cudgel with which to beat low income citizens is not a good idea.

  • jcwconsult

    Compare the results for high BAC drivers and ask yourself where do you put the scarce enforcement and prosecutorial resources for the greatest benefit? Remember, something like 69% of crash deaths involve drivers with no BAC level. EVERY exposure to traffic involves some risk, though overall driving is incredibly safe per mile traveled in the USA. If you are in a car for about 15,000 miles a year, you will be involved in a crash with a fatality of a pedestrian, cyclist of vehicle occupant about once every 5,700 years.
    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

  • Sincerely

    The for-profit fringe group jcwconsult shills for was against drunk driving laws back when they first began gaining steam in the early ’80s. They’re an anti-accountability group, and they don’t let pesky facts get in the way of their agenda.

    Luckily their lobbyists are usually laughed out of the room by politicians and their membership is tiny. They’re not to be taken seriously.

  • Sincerely

    The real opposition to these laws comes from the alcohol industry, because they know they will cut into their sales. The industry opposed BAC limits since the beginning, because their focus is on profit and not safety.

    When the BAC limit is lowered, I bet we’ll see more bar owners and beverage producers pushing for transit options.

  • San Franciscan

    I’m going to pile on: An article on drunk driving fatalities that doesn’t mention hit and runs is incomplete.

    How about a thoughtful analysis of hit and run rates before and after changing BAC limits and an attempt to extrapolate how many people are being left in the road by drivers who don’t want to chance a breathalyzer?

    Conversely, if you figure out how to enforce this at the scene of a crash (rather than DUI checkpoints), we might have something to talk about. Maybe constant GPS tracking of vehicles?

    Or enforcement with teeth. Something like Canada where if a foreign national is caught on a DUI, they are never welcome in the country again. California should sign on to that.

    Or (once again referencing Canada) public acceptance of openly drinking a beer while walking to a bar.

    My impression is that MADD’s actions have been regressive and not very useful in actuality increasing safety. An article that focuses on the limit (like MADD does) without discussion of side effects or other nuances is missing opportunities.

  • TakeFive

    Utah… Duh… Mormons don’t drink; they just don’t like the growth of the non-mormon population.

    They’d get more bang for their buck if they outlawed people between the ages of 18-25.

  • Tyrell Track Master

    Honestly this is mostly BS. People process alcohol differently and just because someone has had a couple drinks does not mean they are unsafe, nor is an accident is in any way automatically related to the alcohol. Drunk driving has become an industry – driven by lawyers on both sides to extract money from social drinkers and totally screw people who made honest mistakes – often who where in NO WAY a risk. Stop making this such a bogey man, an honest conversation does not assume anyone who drinks anything is some kind of raging stumbling maniac.

    The bigger problem is that in the US, despite Uber, you typically don’t have much of a choice but to drive.

  • Evan Manvel

    Oregon also has a bill for 0.05. Not sure it’s headed anywhere, but it’s sponsored by the Senate President. https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2018/12/bill-would-make-oregon-second-in-nation-to-enact-05-duii-law.html

  • Evan Manvel

    It’s not “a couple drinks.” It’s four per hour.

    A .08 percent blood alcohol content is the equivalent of a 160-pound man drinking four beers in an hour or a 140-pound woman drinking three beers in an hour.

    A .05 percent blood alcohol content would take the same man about three beers in an hour to reach, and that same woman a little more than 2 beers.

    And it’s not a small risk – roughly a third of all fatal crashes involve intoxication.

    But yes, the big problem is our lack of safe transportation choices.

  • ortcutt

    “People process alcohol differently and just because someone has had a couple drinks does not mean they are unsafe, nor is an accident is in any way automatically related to the alcohol.”

    1. This is one reason that we use BAC and not how many drinks you have drunk.
    2. If you are suggesting that there is difference in behavioral impairment for different people at the same BAC, there was a study funded by NHSTA that concluded

    “Although some epidemiological studies have suggested possible differences in degree of alcohol impairment as a function of differences in age, gender and drinking practices, this laboratory study failed to detect such differential impairments. Within the limits of the population represented by the study sample, impairment differences between subjects were insignificant and solely determined by BAC.”

    https://www.nhtsa.gov/people/injury/research/pub/impaired_driving/BAC/impairment.pdf

    Noboby is claiming that someone who drinks alcohol is ipso facto a “raging, stumbling, maniac”. What we are claiming, however, is that operating a vehicle is a dangerous activity that kills thousands of people every year. It should be done in a way that isn’t impaired by alcohol. Our society should find ways to allow people to have social drinks without endangering the public. Whether that’s better urban planning, transit policy or whatever.

  • ortcutt

    You’re just changing the subject instead of discussing the proposal on its merits.

  • Kyle

    Said another way, this means that more than 1 out of 100 drivers will be the driver in a crash where someone during dies during their lifetime.*

    *I don’t actually think that your statistics are true, (a quick Wikipedia search leads me to believe that it would be much more frequent, but I am not an expert) Even still, your numbers are still terrifying.

  • jcwconsult

    You are correct, it is NOT no risk. Here is the math. Our annual fatality rate is now 1.16 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled or one fatality per 86,206,896 miles traveled, divided by 15,000 or once every 5,747 years. The risks are over 75% lower than in 1960 when I got my first license and the rate was 5.08 fatalities per 100 M VMT.
    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

NTSB: States Should Have Tougher Drunk Driving Rules

By Angie Schmitt |
The National Transportation Safety Board announced today it will recommend lowering the legal blood-alcohol limit from .08 to .05 percent, saying the U.S. is too tolerant of drunk driving. The recommendation comes as the NTSB released a new report on drunk driving [PDF], establishing a goal of zero deaths. Studies have shown impairment — divided attention […]

In New NHTSA Report, Scarce Information on Causes of Pedestrian Deaths

By Tanya Snyder |
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported last December that while overall traffic fatalities in the United States dropped in 2010, pedestrian deaths rose higher – up four percent in 2010 over 2009. Yesterday, the agency released some more detailed statistics about those crashes [PDF], but the report includes scarcely any data or analysis about the underlying […]

The Problem With Treating Pedestrians Like Drivers

By Angie Schmitt |
After U.S. DOT released a report earlier this month on pedestrian safety, media outlets around the country raced to produce indictments of “drunk walking.” “Drunk Walking Leads to Pedestrian Fatalities,” exclaimed Tulsa’s News on 6, as if people on foot have the same responsibility to be sober as people operating fast, heavy machinery. “Among pedestrians […]