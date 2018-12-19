Elon Musk’s Tunnel Project in Los Angeles is Bad Joke

The media finally got a tour of Elon Musk’s plan to revolutionize transportation in Los Angeles — and it didn’t go well for Musk.

On Tuesday night, Musk unveiled a 1.14-mile tunnel completed by his Boring Company, which runs under the city of Hawthorne, connecting the parking lot of Space X’s headquarters to a vacant cabinet store. Laura Nelson at the LA Times wrote:

Musk had promised modified “but fully autonomous” vehicles at the unveiling, but the reality was more modest: a Tesla Model X that reached a top speed of 53 mph, manually driven by an employee who previously drove in the Indianapolis 500. The trip through the tunnel took about two minutes, illuminated by the car’s headlights and a strip of blue neon lights tacked to the ceiling. The Model X rolled on two molded concrete shelves along the wall, which were so uneven in places that it felt like riding on a dirt road.
Even Musk seemed embarrassed about it, tell the media, “We kind of ran out of time.”

The Boring Company still insists the tunnel could become part of a network that will be filled with self-driving cars that will race people in groups through L.A. at speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.

But the company is also hedging. Earlier this week, it told Nelson that the tunnel is just an R&D for the Boring Company, which Musk says is aimed at revolutionizing the tunneling industry, one of the most complicated endeavors in civil engineering. It’s probably good that the company has offered an alternative explanation for the tunneling, because the whole concept of developing an underground road network is flawed. Musk’s tunnels are a lot like a subway, but with carrying capacity reduced to practically nothing.

Elizabeth Lopatto, a reporter with the tech publication, the Verge, wrote that Musk’s original plans were very much like a subway. Musk said the tunnel would carry “pods” with 16-20 people. But reporters arrived to find out plans have apparently changed from a public transit system to a private system for rich drivers.

It does seem strange, though, that we’re taking this ride in a Model X — because until this evening, there were going to be “autonomous electric skates” that zip passengers around at 120 to 150 miles per hour. These skates were supposed to carry eight to 16 people in a pod or a single car. Unlike with a more conventional subway, these skates don’t stop between where a person gets on and where they might get off; every skate runs express to one’s final destination.

Anyway, the skates have been canceled. “The car is the skate,” Musk says.

The rollout was almost universally panned on social media and in the wider news media.

Some experts questioned whether the Boring Company had even succeeded at improving the cost of tunnel boring. Right now, it’s not altogether clear that it did.

Nevertheless, Musk told the LA Times he plans to continue with a 3.5-mile tunnel between a Red Line transit station and Dodger Stadium. And he hopes to have the whole system built out in time for the Olympics in 2028.

But raising the money, building political support and receiving environmental permits would be a staggering undertaking, says Scott Frazier of LA Podcast. He noted that the Boring Company abandoned plans to build a tunnel through the Sepulveda Pass — which cuts through a mountain range between West L.A. and the San Fernando Valley — after learning it would be subject to a full environmental review process.

But even if the political and financial obstacles could be overcome, the biggest problem is the issue of access and geometry. L.A.’s highways are congested. Simply putting new ones underground doesn’t really solve this problem.

Perhaps autonomous vehicles could travel up to 130 miles per hour in underground tunnels, but there’s still a big problem: How to get all the cars down there.

Musk claims that self-driving cars will enter the tunnels via a special elevator inside a parking garage. But this design creates congestion at the front end while promising to relieve it on the journey. Drivers will need to line up to wait their turn on the elevator. If the tunnels were really able to deliver lightning fast commutes across Los Angeles, demand would likely be quite high.

One way to manage demand would be pricing. Musk has never explained what he would charge to use one of his private underground highways. But he would likely need to charge exorbitantly high rates to keep the tunnels and elevators flowing smoothly. A full build out of the concept could end up being a private uncontested highway system mirroring the congested public one for use only by a very rich few.

Hopefully, Tuesday’s press event will put the whole idea to rest.

  • Zachary Hanna

    so, basically what we are looking at is an underground tollway.

  • Joe R.

    So yet another of his ideas that only benefit the wealthy and the elite. Here’s a better idea. Build a system of tracks in tunnels, with stations spaced similarly to subway stations (i.e. about one every 1/3 or 1/2 mile). In each station you have a waiting track with very small one-person pods. Someone gets in, enters their destination station, and the pod enters the track and runs non-stop to the destination. One there, the person leaves the pod, and the pod waits in a queue for the next rider (i.e. you’ll always have enough pods in a station to deal with the influx of passengers.

    Advantages of this system include:

    1) No wait time.
    2) No intermediate stops.
    3) Higher acceleration/deceleration rates than conventional subways.
    4) Possibly much higher speeds than conventional subways, depending upon the guideway curvature and room around each station for acceleration/deceleration. Even if the pods can’t go faster than a conventional subway (say 50 to 75 mph), the fact there is no waiting time and no intermediate stops ensures the trip average speed is very close to the cruising speed.

    Disadvantages:

    1) Probably higher cost per passenger than conventional subways, although lower capital costs and labor costs could offset the lower capacity of the vehicles.
    2) Reduced passenger capacity compared to a conventional subway, especially at stations. It’s hard to see this idea working at a busy station which many hundreds or even thousands of passengers per hour.

    Instead, Musk is trying to shoehorn regular-sized conventional cars into tunnels as a form of mass transit. It can’t work for the same reason cars as the primary form of transportation in cities can’t work. There just isn’t enough space. Also, so far nothing has come close to steel wheels on steel rails for efficiency, speed, ride comfort, or safety.

  • Jonathan.

    Yep. It’s like he’s invented roads, but under the ground. What a charlatan. Makes the monorail guy in The SImpsons look honourable.

  • Larry Littlefield

    More like space tourism, with the tolls that would have to be charged.

  • Max Wyss

    I guess the whole world * laughs at this now.

    *) except the fanboys

    From a PR point of view, this is a disaster.

  • Daniel

    so instead of even just the linear induction tech we’ve had since The Outer Limits: Flight of Fear opened at Kings Island, we get car-wash-tier technology

  • Joe R.

    With an elevator no less to enter and exit. It sounds to me like he didn’t really bother to think any of this through.

  • Jason Weiss

    wait, if the cost is accuate at $10 million this would be a great advance. 14 foot is enough to hold a rail car, 8 foot square. The whole route D.C. To New York double tubed would be about 5 billion dollars, much less than any alternative, in fact about the price the the proposed new Baltimore tunnels. While I have some doubt the cost is accurate, tunneling at 10 million a mile would be a game changer for subway construction. I agree his actual planned use of the tunnel is silly, but

