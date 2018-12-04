A Green New Deal? Here Are Some Suggestions

Freshman New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing a "new Green Deal." Here's what it should include. Photo: Kerri Evelyn Harris/Flickr/CC
Freshman New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing a "new Green Deal." Here's what it should include. Photo: Kerri Evelyn Harris/Flickr/CC

More than a dozen members of Congress — most notably freshman New York lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — have called for a “Green New Deal” to address the worsening climate crisis.

But the document is vague on policy, beyond its call for “decarbonizing, repairing and improving transportation and other infrastructure.” That is welcome news because transportation needs to be almost fully decarbonized — and soon — to head off climate disaster.

But the “Green New Deal” needs to go farther than just changing what kinds of vehicles are sprawling all over the country while transit riders and pedestrians remain second-class citizens. So Streetsblog took the liberty of writing up some policy recommendations for Ocasio-Cortez and her 15 current co-signers:

#1. Raise the gas tax

We haven’t raised the gas tax in 25 years, so it continues to lose ground to inflation. Essentially, that means  we’re lowering the cost of driving — and, as such, encouraging huge SUVs — every year. Not acceptable.

Price incentives have to be part of the shift away from fossil fuels in transportation. The gas tax is a low-hanging fruit.

The regressive impact on the poor could be offset with a commensurate decrease in income tax rates at the lower levels or an expansion of the earned income tax credit.

But raising the gas tax is a crucial step. Studies show it would be six times more cost-effective at reducing emissions than fuel efficiency standards.

The main reason we haven’t done it is because the Senate is so rural. But there’s no excuse for radical progressives to be gun-shy about this powerful tool for decarbonizing transportation. Plus, it will help fund some of the transportation improvements — which will create jobs — that are the basis of the “Green New Deal.”

#2. Stop shoveling money at sprawl-inducing highways

No. New. (Free.) Highways. We can’t reduce transportation emissions while building billion-dollar interchanges.

Mega-investments in new highway capacity are not only extremely carbon intensive (hello asphalt?), but they assure more driving by encouraging low-density land use (sprawl).

Fix the highways we’ve got. And in fast growing areas, use variable tolling to manage congestion. And tear down some roads, like I-81 in Syracuse.

The Interstate Highway System is complete at this point. We need a truly new and “green” paradigm in infrastructure, not more of the same.

#3. Focus on low-dollar amenities like sidewalks and bus shelters

We’ve spent the last two generations building highways connecting every hamlet in America, but there are huge gaps in the infrastructure for everyone else.

We still don’t have the basics in place to make low- or no-carbon alternatives to sport utility vehicles — walking, biking and transit — safe and comfortable. Bus stops across the nation are a disgrace, lacking basic infrastructure like even a bench even in some of our biggest cities — but for the price of one mega-highway project, we could build bus shelters at every single stop.

In addition, in the U.S., we have enormous gaps in our sidewalk infrastructure. Even progressive cities like Denver lack complete walking infrastructure. About 40 percent of city streets in the Mile High City lack adequate sidewalks. In Nashville, it’s closer to 50 percent.

Building sidewalks is expensive. That makes them a perfect candidate for a large infrastructure stimulus.

Sidewalk investment would pay for itself in terms of improved public health. According to research by the University of Utah, men who live in walkable neighborhoods weigh 10 pounds less on average (for women it’s 6).

And don’t get us started on bike lanes. Too many cities listen to drivers and the parking-obsessed rather than street safety and cycling advocates.

#4. Incentivize cities to upzone

It’s not just lack of sidewalks that keep people from walking. Zoning rules across America separate people’s homes from destinations like stores, forcing them to rely on carbon-intensive driving instead of healthier active modes of transportation like biking, walking and transit.

Mostly it’s localities that control zoning. But the federal government can and should offer incentives for cities and suburbs to make the most out of investments in transit and walkability. The Green New Deal could double down on federal efforts to tie transit funding to increases in housing density around federal investments in walkable, sustainable transportation.

If we’re going to spend billions — and put people to work — “decarbonizing, repairing and improving transportation and other infrastructure,” let’s make sure we make it accessible to the people who need it most, rather than listen to NIMBYs who don’t like density or want to preserve their free parking.

  • TakeFive

    Woot woot; all for raising the gas tax. But the most fervent opposition has always come from the House. Yes, the Senate is more ‘rural’ by virtue of the vast majority of land being rural. Farmers rely on good roads to help get our daily groceries into stores. If you wish to demean suburbs, fine, but hating on rural America is counter productive.

  • Michael

    If we want cities to want more people, give them piece of the income tax levy.

    If we want cities to support local industry & jobs, give them a piece of the corp income tax levy.

    Or if we want to race to bottom where no cities want people, they spend their energies goosing the local retail sector, and it’s a continuous poltical food fight for transportation dollars…. then keep on making them rely on property & sales taxes & send all transportation dollars to state level DOTs subject to disfunctional annual appropriation processes.

  • Awake-and-Sing

    This is all terrific. Thank you.

  • Even Trump has signaled a few times that he’d be open to raising the gas tax.

  • wklis

    Less single-usage buildings. More multi-usage buildings, on more than two or three floors.

  • FormerMainer13

    a simpler solution may be to give people money to buy electric cars and invest more in a charging network. Many of these items would be very incremental (such as upscaling) and will result in pushback from people who view the climate change movement as being about control. Instead, get people to swap their car for a new, electric one.

  • AlexWithAK
  • FormerMainer13

    My comment was about reducing climate change emissions, not the urban air quality problems city residents face.

  • keegan

    I think 2-4 would be useful policy improvements. I don’t think they would have any significant impact on climate change but improve people’s lives. On the other hand, I’m not so sure about a gas tax. It seems like a good idea on the surface but after using tools like:

    https://us.energypolicy.solutions/scenarios/home

    it shows that a gas tax wouldn’t have that big of an impact on U.S. CO2 emissions. All the while, it would greatly burden the lower and middle classes. It just doesn’t seem worth it especially considering the recent gas tax protests in France. If we really want to tackle climate change we should be using data driven tools to find the most effective policies with the least amount of social upheaval and suffering for the lower and middle classes.

  • 5pinDIN

    We could avoid the regressive nature of a gas tax hike by adding a VAT to new cars over a certain weight. Not only would this incentivize the purchase of smaller (often more fuel efficient) automobiles, but it would ensure a progressive tax as SUVs are too expensive for lower income people to purchase new anyway.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Petition: Support a Climate Bill That Invests in Green Transportation

By Ben Fried |
At the end of March, representatives Henry Waxman and Ed Markey introduced an ambitious federal climate bill. This is the real deal — the legislative centerpiece of President Obama’s effort to combat global warming. Transportation contributes about a third of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., so any climate bill will have to green […]

Chamber of Commerce: Empty Asphalt = Good Transportation Performance

By Tanya Snyder |
The Chamber of Commerce released its annual Transportation Performance Index (TPI) last week [PDF], and you can tell it’s due for a total overhaul, because according to the Index, recession-battered 2009 was a banner year for transportation performance. Using 2009 data, the Chamber, a powerful lobbying group that represents millions of American businesses, determined that […]

Streetsblog Capitol Hill Q&A: Four Questions For Mike McKeever

By Elana Schor |
America’s transportation and infrastructure policies affect literally everyone who moves from place to place in the country, but often they are under-discussed and over-simplified by the mainstream media. To help broaden the debate, Streetsblog Capitol Hill runs a Q&A series called "The Four Questions."  Mike McKeever (Photo: SACOG) Here’s the concept: Every week, a different […]

How Do We Make Clean Transportation Part of the National Discussion?

By Brad Aaron |
Like Joe Biden, Barack Obama also mentioned Amtrak in his acceptance speech to the Democratic National Convention, but only in reference to his running mate’s preferred mode of transportation. There were many, many things to be excited about yesterday, but any livable streets advocate anticipating a call to rebuild and expand our nation’s transit infrastructure, […]

SOTU: Is Obama Retreating on Infrastructure?

By Angie Schmitt |
Being an election year, last night’s State of the Union Address carried an extra bit of gravity, at least according to the favored media storyline. Transportation observers watched this speech with interest, because in past years Obama has made infrastructure spending a centerpiece. This year however, those straining their ears for word of some dynamic […]

Senators Aim to Reintroduce Transportation Into Climate Bill Debate

By Noah Kazis |
Sen. Jeff Merkley projects that his legislation would allow the United States to almost completely stop importing oil, primarily by reforming our transportation system. Image: Office of Sen. Merkley [PDF]. As the threat of a Republican filibuster continues to prevent the Senate from passing climate legislation, leading Democrats have tried to scale back their proposal […]