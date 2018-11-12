Will Any Infrastructure Bill Be Worth Supporting?

Photo: Stephen Lee Davis, Transportation for America
Photo: Stephen Lee Davis, Transportation for America

It’s “Infrastructure Week” — but for real this time.

The morning after the election, House Infrastructure committee minority leader Peter DeFazio held a conference call with the media saying, “This is the day we begin planning to deliver a major infrastructure package.”

Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio will likely chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee when Dems assume control of Congress. Photo: Congress.gov
Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio will likely chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee when Dems assume control of Congress. Photo: Congress.gov

Infrastructure — vague calls for spending more money on it — is a rare area of bipartisan agreement. Both Donald Trump and his two main Democratic rivals campaigned on it. But it’s also been sort of a white whale, in part because no one can agree on how to pay for it.

With the Dems taking control of the House, there’s growing speculation that we’ll see a real infrastructure spending package potentially passed in the next year.

But the devil will be in the details. A major infrastructure spending package could easily just unleash a new round of low-value highway sprawl. It’s not clear that Democrats — who hold just one branch of government — will have the power, or negotiating skill, to demand the kinds of investments that will help reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and keep our cities growing.

In his remarks, DeFazio did emphasize maintenance rather than expansion, which is important. Much of what is often referred to as America’s “infrastructure crisis” can be traced to a lack of discipline about maintenance. Politicians and state Departments of Transportation like to cut ribbons, not fix what has been built.

DeFazio did mention transit as well, noting that U.S. transit systems have $100 billion in delayed maintenance obligations. But in his remarks he mentioned, bridges, self driving cars, harbors, aviation, traffic lights, transit, wastewater and drinking water. Notably, he made no mention of pedestrian infrastructure even as pedestrian deaths are soaring

DeFazio has been a champion of transit, walking and biking in the past. But all we know at this point is he’s not coming hard out of the gate calling for a major paradigm shift to go along with more funding. And negotiations haven’t even begun yet. The last time Trump seriously discussed rebuilding our basic services was part of his “Infrastructure Week” at the White House — which turned into infrastructure weak.

“We’re going to maintain what we have to bring it up to a state of good repair,” he told the press. “We’re going to modernize and as we modernize we’re going to be cognizant of resilience. “

One of the biggest hurdles with funding infrastructure is the question of how to pay for it. The recent round of tax cuts from Trump and the ballooning federal deficit will limit options some.

In the call DeFazio mentioned indexing the gas tax to inflation, but added “I don’t know if we’ll go there.” He also made a vague reference to bonding. The gas tax hasn’t been raised since 1993 — and every year it loses spending power due to inflation. In recent years lawmakers have restored to bailouts and accounting tricks to fund the Highway Trust Fund, which is the bulk of surface transportation spending.

  • Eric Talbot

    The last sentence of the final paragraph of this article has an error: it should read, “In recent years lawmakers have RESORTED (not ‘restored’) to bailouts and accounting tricks to fund the Highway Trust Fund, which (underwrites) the bulk of surface transportation funding.” Bailouts and accounting trickery are actions of LAST RESORT (when there are none others to be had).

  • Eric Talbot

    I might add that we as a country are not very likely to take any meaningful action on wisely upgrading and improving our infrastructure. It is more likely that we will wait until things get so bad (bridges start falling down everywhere) that we can no longer avoid facing up to the problem.

    Our president and congressional leaders are about as committed to doing something meaningful about our nation’s infrastructure as is a committed substance-abuser, to ditching his habit and living “clean.”

  • SingleOccupantDriver

    Without innovation there’s stagnation. Given recent incredible electric vehicle design advancements, the next move for infrastructure could be to offer 100% electric, single-occupant, tandem-seated, highway-capable vehicle leasing with narrow lane and narrow parking space privileges. Research shows that a 25% transition from side-seated vehicles to motorcycles results in significant traffic congestion reduction. Since single and duo occupant highway commuting is very popular, for traffic congestion mitigation, air quality improvement, and excellent transit desert options, transitioning from side-seated car design to narrow lane and narrow parking space capable thin electric vehicles make the most sense for the future.

  • Austin Busch

    So this, but tandem and faster? https://www.velometro.com/

  • SingleOccupantDriver

    Yes, indeed. For slow or fast, pedaled or motored vehicles: thin design is best for infrastructure.

  • Rail Provocateur

    So, who got to to DeFazio already?

    When bridges are ready to fall down and tunnels soon to leak, what we do not need is anymore Fantasyland talk about Hyperloop, AV highways, etc.

    Beyond just road construction, we must seriously deal with public transit–subways, streetcars, etc. Commuter railroads need extensive investment in their Capex to improve infrastructure, equipment; as importantly, to certainly overcome the unfunded congressional mandate to purchase equipment, acquire radio bands, test, train, and install PTC.

    A while ago, DeFazio actually had the the right idea–create a dedicated infrastructure fund (well beyond the dedicated and biased air and highways trust funds) financed by taxing ALL stock market transactions. I would add requiring the hedge funds to move beyond keeping the profits and sticking us with their loses. We also need to focus on a vehicle mile tax to overcome the improved gas mileage of autos.

    Otherwise, to focus on boutique infrastructure concepts for the wealthy sounds more like Leona Helmsley’s approach to taxes–“only the poor people pay taxes.”

  • SingleOccupantDriver

    Nothing against funding for bridges and tunnels, but serious consideration of all ideas is a necessity. Otherwise, we might be funding the transit equivalent of rotary phones and computer punch card.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Dems, AFL-CIO Step Up Push for Infrastructure Spending as Job Creator

By Elana Schor |
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka today called for more investments in infrastructure as one plank of a job creation proposal that he plans to bring to the White House employment summit next month — as congressional Democrats continued jockeying over how and whether to pursue and long-term transportation bill in the coming months. AFL-CIO President Richard […]

Mica Presses for Policy Ideas at Vancouver Hearing on Next Transpo Bill

By Jonathan Maus |
Cross-posted from BikePortland At the outset of the “listening session” on the next long-term transportation bill in Vancouver yesterday, House Transportation and Infrastructure committee chair John Mica tried to make it clear that he wanted to talk about crafting legislation, not specific projects. Unfortunately not everyone got the message. In his opening remarks, Mica told […]