Wednesday’s Headlines
The election dominates the coverage today. Turn to the Times or CNN or even Fox News for national recaps on the races you care about. And click here for coverage of the California gas tax referendum, Proposition 6.
- Seattle residents average 91,000 trips on Uber and Lyft per day, according to data the companies recently released after a legal challenge — more than taxis ever provided, and more than ride Sound Transit light rail. The data lends more credence to the idea that ride-hailing services increase congestion and threaten public transit. (Seattle Times)
- New Orleans’s streetcars may be popular with tourists, but they’re not helping hospitality workers go to and from work in a city with a 26-percent poverty rate. Only 12 percent of the region’s jobs are accessible by streetcar. (Mobility Lab)
- The Atlanta City Council approved subsidies for a massive development at The Gulch, a 40-acre parcel of abandoned railroad tracks near downtown. (AJC) Critics think the deal could scuttle any chance of a future transit hub on the site.
- Mike Pence says President Trump will once again revive his zombie infrastructure package during the lame-duck session between now and January. (The Hill)
- Minneapolis residents are required to clear the sidewalks in front of their property when it snows, but so many don’t that the city is considering taking on the job. (Star Tribune)
- The Queen City is doing a good job ticketing drivers in the new bus-only lane that opened Monday. (Enquirer)
- Washington, D.C. transportation officials are warning mail carriers not to block bike lanes. (Curbed)
- Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler wants to set aside $200,000 to match state and federal grants for bike lanes and paths. (Sun)
- No one knows whether it’s intentional or accidental, but one Portland bike lane is consistently covered in nails. (KATU)
- New University of Charlotte basketball coach Ron Sanchez is a big fan of light rail and e-scooters. (Observer)