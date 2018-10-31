Wednesday’s Headlines

- Public input can be too much of a good thing, as cities wind up catering to the loudest (and often most affluent) voices and fighting misinformation — or sometimes, they can’t get anything done at all, as Austin found when it tried to rewrite its zoning code. (Governing)
- Uber is back in court as a U.K. judge decides whether its drivers are employees with rights or contractors, as the company contends. (Bloomberg)
- This profile of Michigan congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib has some interesting tidbits about how downtown Detroit has become a playground for billionaire developers while the surrounding neighborhoods continue to crumble — specifically, the Q-Line, the new streetcar that seems to function solely to carry suburbanites from one tourist attraction to the next. (Jezebel)
- Milwaukee’s (hopefully more functional) streetcar, The Hop, opens on Friday. (Journal Sentinel)
- Indianapolis will use a $1 per scooter per day fee on e-scooter companies to build bike lanes. The fees are expected to raise between $400,000 and $2.8 million annually. (Star)
- Texas A&M has cut ties with ofo because its auto insurance has lapsed, preventing workers in vans from collecting improperly parked bikes. The company’s 2,300 bikes in College Station will be recycled or repurposed elsewhere. (Eagle)
- The Kansas City Star endorses a gas-tax hike in Missouri, saying it will lead to safer roads.
- At LSU, 14 percent of students, faculty and staff bike on campus because they only have a quarter-mile of bike lanes. (LSU Now)
- Fox fail: A Fresno man was thrown 100 feet by a hit-and-run driver, and the local affiliate led with the fact that he was jaywalking.
- Happy Halloween! Check out this spooky parking garage in Bethesda, Md. But beware: It could … drive you insane. Muwahahaha! (DCist)