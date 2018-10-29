Monday’s Headlines

- Save the passengers or save the pedestrians? Scientists set up a website to ask two million people about driving-related moral quandries, and they hope the answers will influence self-driving cars’ AI. (PBS)
- Despite hysteria over e-scooters’ safety, the City of Dallas reports that only four of more than 5,000 crashes since July have involved a motorized scooter, and local hospitals report only 13 injuries related to e-scooters from May to September. (Dallas Morning News)
- How a Memphis bike path went from frivolous expense to saving the city: Its champion on the city council pitched it as a playground for low-income children, not a gentrifying amenity. (Bicycling)
- Bike advocates are less than thrilled with Washington, D.C.‘s plan to double the amount of protected bike lanes in the city by 2024, noting that that’s only 10 miles in six years. (WaPo)
- A new poll shows that only 41 percent of voters support repealing California’s new gas tax — which funds transit in addition to roads — while 48 percent are opposed. (Sacramento Bee) That’s good news for L.A., where passage of Prop 6 could derail the Orange Line extension and SFV light rail. (ABC 7)
- Cincinnati’s Red Bike hopes the addition of e-bikes will convince would-be riders who fear the city’s hills to give pedaling a try. (WCPO)
- The cyclist killed by a commuter bus driver in Santa Clara had the right-of-way. (East Bay Express)
- The Boston-area cities of Cambridge and Watertown are trying out a bus- and bike-only lane to get buses moving along a congested corridor. (Curbed)
- A court has upheld Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s ban on cars along the Seine. (City Lab)
- Is there anything people won’t do for a parking space? (Spectrum News Austin)