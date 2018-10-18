Talking Headways Podcast: Waiting for the Ghost Bus

This week we’re joined by Dr. Kari Watkins, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Georgia Tech and co-founder and “Chief Motivator” of OneBusAway, an open source platform for real time transit info.

Kari talks about her research into the role of technology in the evolving transit experience, possible “dangerous futures ahead” such as zero-passenger vehicles and the “best future” of high capacity transit on dedicated right of way, fed by robust bike and sidewalk networks and TNCs for low density areas, all supported by timely information and payment – mobility as a service.