Thursday’s Headlines

- Streetsblog gets action! Our Sorriest Bus Stop Contest may cause change in Cincy. (WVXU)
- D.C. Metro track inspectors who falsified safety reports will probably get their jobs back after an arbitrator ruled they were scapegoated to cover up the poor training they received. (WTOP)
- The Saporta Report outlines the 60-year history of the Clifton Corridor, a metro Atlanta light-rail line that’s finally becoming a reality thanks to the city’s $2.7-billion transit expansion plan.
- Ann Arbor is relaunching its bike share under a new operator (MLive). The University of Memphis will launch a bike-share program next fall (Flyer).
- Good news for Phoenix residents who rely on transit: Valley Metro will shift from Sunday to regular schedules on five major holidays. (KTAR)
- Riding the downtown Tampa streetcar will be free for the next three years, thanks to a Florida DOT grant. (Fox 13)
- Reading between the lines of this News-Star article, it seems some NIMBYs in Monroe, La. don’t want a Greyhound bus station downtown.
- A U.K. startup has created sort of a bat signal for bikes — a laser headlight that projects an image of a bike, making riders more visible to drivers at night. (Digital Trends)
- The Janesville Gazette in Wisconsin — Paul Ryan’s hometown paper — has the most in-depth story about a parking lot closing I have ever read. (Editor’s note: That’s good enough for me!)