Is Pedal Dockless Bike Share Going Extinct?

Photo: Stephen Fesler/The Urbanist
They’re taking the bike out of bike share.

It wasn’t much more than a year ago that dockless bikes — the kind you rent for a half-hour or so to pedal to your destination — were the new tech innovation that were going to transform urban mobility and make millions for their venture capital investors.

But cities around the country have already started switching from the heavy bikes to the Next Big Thing: pedal-assist e-bikes and e-scooters.

The latest developments:

  • In Seattle, Lime has informed city officials that its new contract will only offer e-bikes and e-scooters, starting in 2019, the Seattle Times reported.
  • In Washington, D.C., dockless pedal bikes have all but vanished. Mark Sussman at Greater Greater Washington reports that 96 percent of the dockless pedal bikes in metro Washington have disappeared, partly as a result of MoBike and ofo pulling out of the country this summer. Spin packed up in August, but says it will return with e-scooters. Jump still has a few hundred pedal bikes  in D.C, but it’s a small fraction of what four companies were providing just a few months ago.
  • Dallas, which had a fleet of 18,000 bikes, lost them almost overnight. In August, Texas Monthly, in its obituary for the “deeply flawed” one-year experiment, showed thousands of bikes piled in a recycling center.
  • Camden’s bike share was initially seen as a big bike share equity success, but ended up a complete flop when, ofo, the only provider, went belly up.
  • In Chicago, ofo, Lime and Spin have all pulled out bikes or switched to e-bikes. The only company still offering pedalable dockless bikes in Chicago is Pace, which has about 300 bikes.
  • In Boston, Lime ended its dockless bike plans before it even started, announcing in July that it was switching to e-scooters.

What’s going on?

Simply put, electric vehicles such as e-bikes and scooters are just more popular than traditional bikes, micro-mobility firms say. E-bikes are twice as popular as pedal bikes, Lime told the Seattle Times. And e-scooters are even more popular, having been checked out five times more than pedal bikes in their same markets.

The companies also blame government regulations. Many cities put caps on the number of total vehicles a company can provide. And companies are responding by shifting to the more-popular modes. Seattle limits each company to 5,000 devices, for example.

But even in Seattle, which had no public competitor and a relatively strong cycling culture, ridership for dockless pedal bike share was underwhelming. Data showed dockless pedal bikes were only being rented an average of 0.85 times a day — well below what we see in high-performing public bike share systems.

In contrast, docked bike share is still doing well, showing relatively strong year over year growth. In New York City, for example, the dock-based Citi Bike system remains popular and makes a profit, despite no public subsidies. But like many cities, New York, hit the pause button on its docked monopoly, offering pilot programs so officials could see which companies might emerge with a better system — or not (Boston was one notable exception).

Pace didn't last in New York City.
“We are finding they are having difficulty keeping the number of bikes we’ve authorized,” NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg told my Streetsblog colleague Gersh Kuntzman two months ago, in the middle of a pilot dockless program that included failures of one kind or another by ofo, Jump, Lime and Pace.

“And even when they have the bikes, is the app working, is the pedal-assist working? There are growing pains in New York. We are a little surprised that they haven’t hit the ground with more bikes. … Is this how these companies roll or can they do better? I don’t know the future of the dockless pilot, but we have told them to bring in more bikes and do a better job. Let’s see if they can do that. … We will come back soon with what we’ve learned.”

As Trottenberg suggested, cities faced a risk in outsourcing bike share to private firms motivated by profit — especially when many of them, such as ofo, didn’t stick around.

For now, it appears, the only future in micro-mobility is e-bikes or e-scooters.

Hat tip: AsherdeMontreal

  • dwash59

    Your description for Lime in Boston is inaccurate and doesn’t match the article you linked to. Spin switched to e-scooters and never rolled out the bikes. As described in the article, Lime has hundreds of bikes in the Boston suburbs and quoting the article “Lime also offers scooter rides in other cities, but company officials
    said that for now they are focused only on bringing bikes to the Boston
    area”

  • Asher Of LA

    Worth noting that the original (institutional) pioneer for dockless bikes is still operating – Deutsche Bahn’s Call A Bike, since Y2K.

    The central advantage of dockless bikeshare is not having docks that can cost 2-3 times what the bike itself costs.

    Even before the recent dockless wave, SoBi had dockless bikes, but they penalized users with extra fees if they didn’t park the bikes at ‘hubs.’ SoBi’s model has promise, and is even realizing it in Portland right now by allowing bikes to be parked anywhere

    I’d be curious to find out why Pace is failing in NYC.

    Here in Montreal, you still have bikes that were rolled out 9 years ago operating (though the bikes are only operated 7 months a year, but they see a lot of ridership).

    More likely, the problem is that operators went for a penny wise, pound foolish approach to the bikes themselves, and then got tanked by vandalism, low ridership, and early vehicle failures. Plus, they don’t limit themselves geographically to the higher ridership areas like docked systems usually do.

    Fundamentally, people will ride bikes(hare) if it’s safe, convenient and affordable. For profit companies are going to chase whatever gives the highest, fastest payback, and for right now that’s scooters. But I think scooters, with their rapid takeup, will ultimately create more space for bikes.

