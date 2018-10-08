Monday’s Headlines

- Cities like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco are making notoriously slow progress on Vision Zero pledges (Next City). In Portland, police handed out more than 100 tickets for speeding during a crackdown last week. (KATU)
- Only one bidder remains to build Minneapolis’ Southwest light rail line, the most expensive public works project in state history. The $797-million bid expires Nov. 15, and the Federal Transit Administration — notoriously slow under President Trump — has yet to sign off on it. (Star Tribune)
- Austin suburbs are taking advantage of Capitol Metro’s growing transit network to tie into the system with transit of their own. (Community Impact)
- All over Washington, D.C., bike lanes and crosswalks are vanishing due to neglect, and the city DOT is slow to repaint them. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Tampa residents continue to push for safety improvements on Busch Boulevard, where a driver killed a student walking to school in 2015. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Over 100,000 people showed up for an Atlanta Streets Alive event when organizers closed three miles of Peachtree Street to vehicles. (Curbed)
- After expenses, most Uber drivers are still making poverty-level wages (Recode). The company has long been criticized for its labor practices. Now, CEO Dana Khosrowshahi wants to offer drivers benefits like health insurance (Fortune).
- A weeklong celebration is planned in Oklahoma City before its new streetcar starts running on Dec. 14 (NewsOK). Testing of the new streetcar starts today. (KFOR)
- A bus-only shoulder lane on Interstate 5 will allow suburban Seattle commuters to bypass three miles of traffic. (Daily Herald)
- Even in Norway, a plan to restrict cars in Oslo’s center is experiencing backlash from retailers who think all their customers drive. (South China Morning Post)