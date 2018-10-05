Friday’s Headlines

- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a detailed look at transit agency MARTA’s final plan for a $2.7-billion expansion. The MARTA board approved the plan on Thursday.
- Philadelphia is receiving state funding for road diets (Voice) and planning new bike lanes. “Quit your whining, motorists,” says Philly Magazine.
- Pinellas County, Fla. unveiled its first two electric buses this week. They’ll run in a loop around downtown St. Petersburg, and rides are free starting Sunday. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Richmond, Va. is improving almost 400 intersections in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths. (WRIC)
- Homeowners in Arizona’s Avra Valley worry that the proposed Interstate 11 will displace them (KVOA). Meanwhile, in Phoenix, the city council all but killed a future northeast light rail expansion to free up money for road repairs (Republic).
- A new report details Boston’s progress toward Vision Zero, including reducing speed limits and creating two “slow speed zones” with traffic-calming measures. (Smart Cities World)
- Dockless scooters are eating into Salt Lake City’s bike-share program (Tribune). Seattle is one city that has resisted the scooter craze, but now Lime is fighting back (My Northwest).
- Asheville, which has one of North Carolina’s highest crash rates and averages 10 traffic deaths a year, has appointed a task force to look for solutions. (Citizen Times)
- A Complete Streets policy cleared a key hurdle in Milwaukee Wednesday when a city council committee approved it. (Urban Milwaukee)
- British cities have started taxing businesses for providing employees parking spaces and are spending that money on infrastructure. (The Conversation)