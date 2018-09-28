Friday’s Headlines

- No one in Houston walks or bikes, right? Well, if that’s true, how did drivers hit 8,700 people on foot or bike in the past five years? It’s time for Houston to get serious about safer streets. (Chronicle)
- Atlanta’s MARTA system has tweaked its $2.7-billion plan to expand transit, adding more funding for light rail along the Atlanta Beltline and cutting money for rail to Emory University. (AJC)
- Maryland officials insist the Purple Line is still opening in 2022 despite construction starting a year behind. (Washington Post)
- The Richmond Times-Dispatch is “not against bike lanes,” but would rather have no bike lanes than a less-than-perfect bike network.
- Seattle is adding a fifth reversible express lane to I-5 strictly for buses — but no one has any idea how buses will actually get to it. Engineers have four years to figure out the bottleneck. (Seattle Times)
- More than half of California voters favor keeping a gas tax hike that funds roads and transit, rather than repealing it at the ballot box this November, according to a new poll. (Sacramento Bee)
- Phoenix police blame pedestrians for not being able to judge cars’ speed, rather than the speeding drivers. (ABC 15)
- A South Tampa resident who survived being hit by a driver while crossing the street is lobbying the city to implement Complete Streets. (WFTS)
- Milwaukee residents want drivers to slow down, and the city council is considering a road diet plan to response to rising pedestrian deaths. They were up 20 percent last year over 2016. (WUWM)
- The Securities Exchange Commission is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk for fraud. Musk tweeted that he would take the company private at $420 a share, sending stock prices soaring, but he didn’t have the money to do it, says the SEC. And yes, that was a pot reference. (CNBC)