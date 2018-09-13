Today’s Headlines

- The Trump Administration is sitting on $1.8 billion for shovel-ready transit projects in L.A., Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas and elsewhere—and Governing magazine wonders if it’s intentional, not just the usual bureaucratic foot-dragging.
- The Houston Chronicle urges the city to get rid of “burdensome” parking minimums (and quotes Streetsblog’s coverage in the process).
- Emory University is urging people to speak out in favor of the Clifton Corridor light rail line in northeast Atlanta. It’s in competition with other transit projects for a share of a new penny sales tax. The Atlanta Business Chronicle expects only minor changes to $2.5 billion plan, which currently includes the Clifton Corridor. AJC columnist Bill Torpy outlines the political infighting over the project list.
- New York, Washington, D.C., and Sacramento are three cities that should demolish highways to make way for human-scale spaces. (Mobility Lab)
- A proposed gas-tax hike in Missouri is drawing bipartisan support from the likes of Gov. Mike Parson and Sen. Claire McCaskill. (KY3)
- Salt Lake City cyclists say one road’s curvy design is leading drivers to swerve into the bike lane. (Fox 13)
- Hundreds of cyclists packed Richmond City Hall recently to fight a push on city council to halt plans for replacing car lanes with separated bike lanes on Brook Road. (Times-Dispatch)
- Being bike-friendly is big business for Ocean City, N.J. Many people from less-safe places come there to bike on its boardwalk. (Atlantic City Weekly)
- On a mission from God: A Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy resigned after he chased a stolen car on the sidewalk at 80 miles per hour. An internal investigation said he used “poor judgment.” (CBS 12)
- Members of a Minneapolis YMCA are miffed that the gym is going to start charging them to park. Apparently, after the closure of a nearby park-and-ride lot, commuters started taking up spots. There’s a light rail station across the street. Why not use it? (City Pages)