Podcast: The Anatomy of an Urban Cell

This week we’re joined by planner and author Robin Renner. We talk about his wonderful book, “Urban Being: Anatomy and Identity of the City.” Robin talks about how living in a number of places around the world got him to think differently about cities — and how that led to his categorization of urban clusters. I ask how his work can be used by cities and he gives us a look into his thought process and the different geographies of the city.

Talking Headways Podcast: Don’t Talk About Professors’ Parking Spaces

By Jeff Wood |
This week we’re joined by James Corless, CEO of Sacramento's regional planning agency. We chat about the Sacramento area and the connections between its urban and rural economies, his past working on federal transportation advocacy, how mid-sized cities are nationally important for providing jobs and housing, and why it’s kind of ridiculous to do 30-year long range regional transportation plans.

Talking Headways Podcast: Critiquing the Language of Planners

By Jeff Wood |
This week, Robin Rather of Collective Strength joins the podcast to talk about missteps in the planning profession - including how things go wrong with language. Robin shares how she got to thinking about urban issues and why she believes current planning practice is stuck in the 1990s. We discuss the often jargon-filled language the profession uses, taking a paragraph from Austin’s current zoning code rewrite to illustrate.

Talking Headways Podcast: How Media Has Shaped the City

By Jeff Wood |
Author Shannon Mattern joins the podcast this week to discuss her new book, Code+Clay, Data+Dirt: 5,000 Years of Urban Media. We talk about why the perfect future interface humans are looking for does not exist, and how digital mapping can overlook important aspects of the urban spatial landscape.

Talking Headways Podcast: The City Is a Painting You Walk Into

By Jeff Wood |
This week I’m joined by James Rojas of Place It! to talk about art in planning and Latino urbanism. James is an award-winning planner and a native Angeleno, and he tells us about how growing up in East LA and visiting his grandmother’s house shaped the way he thinks about urban spaces and design. Tune in and hear James discuss […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Columbus, the Smartest City in the Land

By Jeff Wood |
Josh Lapp, a board member at the advocacy organization Transit Columbus, joins us this week to talk about Ohio’s capital city — how it’s becoming more urban, how its stadiums have been situated to support downtown growth and walkability, and how transportation options like light rail and bike-share are developing. And of course, you’ll hear about Columbus’s winning bid […]