Podcast: The Anatomy of an Urban Cell

This week we’re joined by planner and author Robin Renner. We talk about his wonderful book, “Urban Being: Anatomy and Identity of the City.” Robin talks about how living in a number of places around the world got him to think differently about cities — and how that led to his categorization of urban clusters. I ask how his work can be used by cities and he gives us a look into his thought process and the different geographies of the city.

Please listen by clicking here.