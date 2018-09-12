Today’s Headlines

- Ten years after a deadly California train crash, a third of railroads still don’t have positive safety control, a safety measure Congress mandated after the crash. (WaPo)
- The Seattle Times delves deep into the $3-billion I-405 widening project, which includes new toll lanes (boo!), five bike and pedestrian paths and an 11-stop bus rapid transit network (yay!).
- Tucson is the latest city to ban dockless electric scooters (KVOA). That’s a misguided policy, writes Vox’s Matthew Yglesias. They fill a niche in urban transportation—less physically demanding than biking and cleaner than cars—and cities should be designed around them.
- Bad and busted: An Alpharetta, Ga. man hit another man with his car twice during a dispute over a parking spot. He’s been charged with aggravated assault (WSB). A White Plains, N.Y. mom says an Uber driver took her disabled son on a joyride to jack up the fare (News 12). In L.A., an Uber driver was caught on video trying to lure a teenage girl into his car (KTLA).
- Baltimore, which for years has lagged behind other cities in bike infrastructure, is finally catching up with the adoption of a new policy on fire-truck access that will make it easier to add more bike lanes. (Sun)
- Meanwhile, Capital Gazette readers are no fans of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley’s plan to replace downtown parking with bike lanes and sidewalk cafes.
- New Orleans’s bike-share program is free for one hour each day in September. (Curbed)
- City Lab explains induced demand—the idea that widening freeways never reduces congestion, because the additional lanes just attract more drivers.
- Domino’s is getting a lot of mileage out of a publicity stunt involving filling potholes. The fact that cities are willing to play along for a few hundred bucks’ worth of road work is an indictment of American infrastructure funding. (Eater)