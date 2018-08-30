Charlotte Provides the Most Compelling Evidence for E-Scooters Yet

Photo: Nathan Rupert/Flickr/CC
Photo: Nathan Rupert/Flickr/CC

Scooters are apparently winning the race to the future of mini-transportation.

New data from Charlotte — which currently has Lime and Bird scooters and several dockless bike companies operating at the same time — shows that the scooters are much more popular. In July, residents took 100,273 trips on e-scooters, compared to 27,453 trips on bikes, the city government reports.

And even more telling: Each e-scooter was rented an average of four times a day compared to .6 rides per day for the dockless bikes, which has roughly double the fleet size.

Also surprising: people are taking the scooters on longer trips than the bikes, with an average e-scooter trip of 1.4 miles vs. 0.74 miles for the bikes, Charlotte’s data shows.

E-scooters are “winning the battle” for riders in the city, The Virginian-Pilot concluded.

Charlotte’s results are certainly not definitive, nor do they predict the demise of bike share in favor of e-scooters across the country (indeed, New York’s Citi Bike has per-bike ridership that dwarfs Charlotte’s scooters). But the numbers do offer an excellent window into consumer preference. Charlotte is one of the few cities that has both dockless bikes and dockless e-scooters and the city has been running a pilot with both that requires the companies to turn over ridership data — something we lack almost everywhere else. (Bird announced a new, more generous data policy on Wednesday.)

Many cities are still working out many issues related to scooters — clutter and riding on the sidewalk are among the chief concerns, prompting some governments to boot the scooters entirely — but local leaders, seeing their constituents taking a shine to motorized two-wheel transportation, are beginning to talk about scooter concerns as surmountable.

“There is no reason why my community shouldn’t be on the cutting edge of this technology,” New York City Council Member Robert Cornegy told my StreetsblogNYC colleague Gersh Kuntzman at a Bird event in largely African-American Bedford-Stuyvesant on Thursday.

New York City Council Member Robert Cornegy test drove a Bird scooter in New York on Thursday. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
New York City Council Member Robert Cornegy test drove a Bird scooter in New York on Thursday. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Two members of the New York City Council are writing a bill that would legalize e-scooters, plotting a strategy unlike other cities, where companies like Lime and Bird just showed up en masse.

Milwaukee, where Bird had some initial troubles, is talking about the company as a partner, not merely a partner-in-crime. The same is true for Bird and Lime scooters in Columbus, Ohio.

The boom in e-scooter popularity may explain why Lime Bike Chief Programs Officer Scott Kubly recently told Streetsblog that scooters are much more likely to represent the future of transportation than bikes. Some companies, such as Spin, have moved from bikes into focusing on scooters.

The evidence from Charlotte suggests they’re onto something — and it doesn’t have a seat.

  • Emmily_Litella

    i just returned from a major western city where both Bird and Lime have been offering scooters for around a month. Riding these was so liberating. I was able to avoid the need to buy a transit day pass and take time to figure out routes and frequencies in a strange city. I also avoided Uber/Lyft and the guilt associated with using them. A car is still one more car after all. These scooters ARE coming and will be immensely popular, so thank you Council members for setting the table for an organized roll out. Scooters will support the expansion of protected bike lanes and are therefore good for cyclists so try not to hate on scooters.

    The speed on the Bird model was a bit less than the Lime model, which has a speedometer. On the Lime scooter I did 18mph on level, and about 21+ down hill. This is TOO fast, if you miss spotting a pothole or car pulling out, you will be seriously injured. On the other hand 10 to 15 is a speed that will not be offensive to bikes that may be expected to pass you. Helmet requirements seem prudent, but people will not be carrying helmets around everywhere for a couple of ten minute scooter rides, planned or un-planned.

    Finally, and there is so much more I want to say, you are paying about 15 cents per minute as long as activated. That incentivizes brisk and unsafe operation. Red light running, wrong way riding, passing peds too fast, these are problems I witnessed. Non users are affected by these behaviors and can be expected to loudly oppose the latest smart transport innovation. I strongly suggest that a base pricing structure be determined that discourages use for less than say a half mile and encourages casual riding within a reasonable distance envelope of say a mile and half to two miles. Greater distances should still be done on citibike or transit where possible.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG