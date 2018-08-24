Today’s Headlines

  • California Gas Tax Repeal Could End Transit Ridership Growth (Californian)
  • The Federal Transit Administration Is Now Anti-Transit (City Lab)
  • The Washington Post Explains Why Drivers Hit and Run
  • $2.2B, Four-Acre Transit Center Opens in San Francisco (NBC)
  • Dallas’ Cotton Belt Moves Forward While Subway Left Behind (News)
  • Tampa Transpo Tax Would Quicken Pace of Improvements (TB Times)
  • Kansas City Chooses Route and Stops for Streetcar Extension (KMBC)
  • FTA Clears Tempe to Start Streetcar Construction (KTAR)
  • Few People Use Lyft Last-Mile Deal in Charlotte (Observer)
  • Dockless E-Scooters Are a Gimmick (Philadelphia Inquirer)