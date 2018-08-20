Talking Headways Podcast: Setting Real Goals and Accelerating Change

This week we’re joined by Doug Farr, president of Farr Associates and author of Sustainable Nation. Doug tells us about the different patterns of urbanism he describes in the book, and how we can take a bottom-up approach to changing our cities. He also gives his take on the Burning Man festival and the “forced boredom” that induces great conversations, and discusses why Alexis de Tocqueville’s 1835 work, Democracy in America, is still relevant today.