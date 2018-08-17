Today’s Headlines

- Hogan Rejects Calls to Curtail Maryland Light Rail (Baltimore Sun)
- Portland Chooses Route for SW Light Rail Line (Metro, Oregonian)
- Ride-Hailing Companies Added 94 Million Driving Miles on Seattle Streets Last Year (Seattle Times)
- Baltimore Firefighter Pleads Guilty to Assault at Bike Lane Meeting (Fishbowl)
- Cleveland Unveils New Complete Street Today (Plain Dealer)
- New Bike-Share Systems in Bloomington (IU), Toledo (City Paper) and Vancouver (Daily Hive)
- Toronto Bike-Share Will Add 90 Stations (Daily Hive)
- Employers Should Subsidize Transit Instead of Parking (Mobility Lab)
- Video: Do Skateboards and Scooters Belong in Bike Lanes? (Slate)
- Say What? Forbes Ranks Atlanta Among Cities With the Best Transit