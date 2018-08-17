Self-Driving Car Makers Prepare to Blame “Jaywalkers”

Who’s to blame when an autonomous car hits a pedestrian? Car companies are already trying to force the question for their own benefit.

In the months after an Arizona pedestrian was killed by a driverless car, tech companies developing the technology are trying to shift blame to those on foot, as it becomes increasingly clear that self-driving cars are having trouble detecting pedestrians, reports Jeremy Kahn at Bloomberg:

Driverless proponents … say there’s one surefire shortcut to getting self-driving cars on the streets sooner: persuade pedestrians to behave less erratically. If they use crosswalks, where there are contextual clues—pavement markings and stop lights—the software is more likely to identify them.

“What we tell people is, ‘Please be lawful and please be considerate,’” Andrew Ng, a machine learning researcher whose venture fund invests in driverless startups, told Bloomberg.

In other words, the paper concluded, “no jaywalking.”

Elaine Herzberg was, technically, crossing illegally when she became the first pedestrian killed by a self-driving car this spring — a crash that revealed major problems with autonomous tech. The Uber Volvo SUV that hit her as she walked her bike in a pedestrian-heavy area had a hard time identifying her, plus the car was programmed not to brake if it believed it had detected “false positive.” The National Transportation Safety Board has not yet issued its final report on that crash — including who would be at fault.

But there is more than enough evidence from NTSB’s preliminary report to show that Uber made a lot of dangerous mistakes. For example, the backup driver was watching a television show on her phone at the time of the crash and Uber had programmed the car to avoid braking in part because it made an active decision to reprioritize safety in its rush to get to market.

But jaywalking is something that people do — and, indeed until fairly recently, did with impunity. Laws to criminalize jaywalking were initially promoted by car companies about a century ago to shift blame for traffic injuries and deaths to the pedestrians they were killing.

“If you ask people today what a street is for, they will say cars,” Peter Norton, an assistant professor at the University of Virginia and the author of Fighting Traffic: The Dawn of the Motor Age in the American City, told CityLab. “That’s practically the opposite of what they would have said 100 years ago.”

And now we have Andrew Ng and his high-tech cohort that wants to go further than merely summonsing pedestrians — they want to turn pedestrians into robots so that the robot cars can avoid them. (As a point of information: Ng’s quote itself suggests he doesn’t understand crosswalk laws. Every intersection is technically an unmarked crosswalk — a legal crossing zone — even without “contextual clues” like stripes and traffic lights that could help alert computer systems.)

Beyond that, self-driving cars are billed as a major safety breakthrough to rid us of the single biggest adverse effect of human drivers: how frequently and violently they kill their fellow road users. Driverless proponents have argued they shouldn’t be subject to existing safety regulations because anything that delays the widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles could cost lives.

So it’s disturbing to see promoters placing responsibly for safety now on external actors, especially those most vulnerable to their shortcomings.

A potentially larger question — who will be liable in crashes between driverless cars and pedestrians — remains largely open.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association recently discussed the situation in a State-Farm Insurance-sponsored report. The organization laid out a scenario in which a pedestrian signals to a car that he is planning to cross mid-block, but is struck anyway. Who’s at fault in these situations, GHSA wonders?

It is sad that this is even a question open for debate. “Jaywalking” shouldn’t be punishable by death. And pedestrians should not be re-educated into robotic machines that move in predictable ways to meet the demands of programmers of robotic cars. It’s supposed to be the other way around.

But not to the GHSA, which suggests that “new public outreach or even enforcement efforts” might be needed to make sure pedestrians stay in line.

More disturbingly, other tech industry insiders are eager to unleash their programming against “repeat offender” jaywalkers who mess with their precious code.

“Pedestrians and pranksters, knowing that the cars are programmed to yield to any in their path, could bring traffic to a halt,” CNN Tech reported, apparently giving voice to the techies. “Outfitting the cars with facial recognition technology could help identify violators, but that raises its own tricky issues.”

For now, the Twittersphere is still treating this as a joke …

But the future has the potential to be scary — and not just because there’s no one behind the wheel of that 2,500-pound metal cage speeding down the roadway. What’s truly scary is that driverless car makers seem to want to shift the blame for crashes onto pedestrians who “misbehave” or, in other words, resist the coders’ re-education campaign.

And that debate is not about safety, but about accountability. If humans have to alter their behavior to accommodate the machines they create, we’re one step closer to a sci-fi dystopia.

  • Considering that automated vehicles are not going to speed, are not going to blow stop signs and red lights, and are not going to stop ahead of the stopping line, then I as a pedestrian am willing to modify my behaviour by crossing only at marked crosswalks.

    The danger connected to automated vehicles is the threat that cities will start allocating more space to cars, that they will widen streets and build new highways. This has to be dealt with preemptively on the policy level.

    But, with respect to the interaction between any individual car on the one hand and pedestrians and bicyclists on the other hand, the coming of automated vehicles will be highly beneficial to us. Vulnerable road users, even if we have to be a little more regimented, are still going to come out way ahead as compared to where we are now.

    This article is very well constructed. As is pointed out, jaywalking, be it by responsible adults, or children or elderly, or the mentally impaired, should not result in a death sentence.

    It is amazing how many people have fallen for the idea self-driving cars are safer. There is absolutely no concrete evidence showing that to be true, and to the contrary, early test results imply the opposite. Self-driving cars have no place in urban conditions. Even on limited-access freeways, conditions vary when construction activities, collisions or breakdowns place humans along the roadside.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The danger connected to automated vehicles is the threat that cities will start allocating more space to cars, that they will widen streets and build new highways.”

    Of course the claim is the opposite…that since AVs could, in effect, MU like trains and travel inches apart, less road space would be needed.

  • Joe R.

    This is really an enormously nuanced issue with no obvious answers. Some of the things which come to mind are:

    1) Even if AVs still have problems detecting and avoiding pedestrians/cyclists, will this result in a higher death rate to vulnerable users than human drivers? I think not. If anything, for liability reasons AVs will have to be overcautious. They may well hit vulnerable users at a greater rate than human drivers but they fact they reduce speeds to a safe value out of caution whenever they’re not sure the road ahead is clear will mean most of those hit survive with minor or no injuries.

    2) Overlooked in these discussions is the fact once AVs all but eliminate crashes between motor vehicles the asinine “heavier is safer” meme will be left in the dustbin of history. You can start making vehicles very light, with just enough mass to safely carry their occupants. This will be boon to pedestrians and cyclists no matter how you look at anything else. It will also save lots of energy.

    3) AVs will make things like stop signs and traffic signals obsolete as they will no longer be needed to prevent vehicles from colliding with each other. The only open question is how to interact with pedestrians and cyclists. Here I think people like Andrew Ng are wrong. You’re not going to turn pedestrians or cyclists into robots who unfailingly obey every law. Rather, AVs will have to defer right-of-way to them all the time. I’m just not seeing any viable alternative. Pedestrians and cyclists won’t reliably obey traffic signals anyway, so the idea of using signals to ensure safety is ridiculous. It’s doubly ridiculous when you consider the signals won’t be needed for motor vehicles any more. Therefore, AVs will have to proceed at such a speed that they can yield the right-of-way to any cyclist or pedestrian crossing an intersection.

    4) Implicit in #4 is that pedestrians only cross at intersections. Here maybe we should make some concessions and assign liability to any pedestrian who gets hit crossing midblock. To do otherwise means AVs need to proceed at 10 or 15 mph all the time to ensure safety of people crossing midblock. This concept shouldn’t impose any undue burdens to pedestrians beyond simply looking before crossing if you’re not crossing at an intersection. You’ll still be able to legally cross midblock, only you might have to wait for a gap in traffic.

    5) I agree with the AV proponents on the need to implement AVs as soon as practical. Doing so will save lives overall, even if occasionally a person dies who might not have at the hands of a human driver. And unlike human driving, each time an incident occurs, we will learn from it, and reprogram the vehicles so it can’t happen again.

    6) It should be abundantly clear from the Uber incident that the concept of having drivers being able to “monitor” the system and take control is a nonstarter. This is one thing humans are just awful at doing, as has been demonstrated time and again. When they’re monitoring something which almost never requires their attention, invariably they will do something else. When they need to intervene, they won’t be able to do so in a timely manner. So AVs shouldn’t even have the option of the human being able to take over. No steering wheels or pedals. The only thing might be a big red emergency stop button which stops the vehicle in such a way that vehicles behind don’t crash into it. I can’t think of all that many situations where you would need to use it, but having it there might make people feel they still have a little control, but not so much as to compromise the safety of other road users.

  • Joe R.

    For sure less parking space will be needed as most of the vehicles can be utilized most of the time. And when they’re not, like late nights, you could park them in one lane of a limited access highway. You won’t need the capacity of that lane that time of day. You can park remotely from the end user given that the vehicles can just drive to whoever needs them.

  • Yes, that argument has merit. If we’re lucky, then things will break that way.

    On the other hand, people with access to automated vehicles will presumably make car trips that they otherwise would not have made. So, even given the efficiencies of spacing between vehicles to which you allude, a massive upsurge in aggregate auto usage could still result in a demand for more road space dedicated to the use of cars.

    I guess the saving grace is that even a widened street will be more orderly than what we see now; so a bicyclist could ride comfortably alongside several lanes of well-behaved automated cars.

  • Joe R.

    Human-driven cars have even less place in urban conditions. This has been demonstrated over and over again by the huge numbers of people human drivers kill on city streets.

