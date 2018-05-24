How Uber’s Self-Driving System Failed to Brake and Avoid Killing Elaine Herzberg

The self-driving system detected Elaine Herzberg six seconds before impact, but Uber had tuned the emergency braking feature to be too insensitive to respond in time. Image: NTSB
The National Transportation Safety Board is out with a preliminary report into how an Uber car in self-driving mode struck and killed Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Arizona, this March. The report doesn’t assign culpability for the crash but it points to deficiencies in Uber’s self-driving car tests.

Uber’s vehicle used Volvo software to detect external objects. Six seconds before striking Herzberg, the system detected her but didn’t identify her as a person. The car was traveling at 43 mph.

The system determined 1.3 seconds before the crash that emergency braking would be needed to avert a collision. But the vehicle did not respond, striking Herzberg at 39 mph.

NTSB writes:

According to Uber, emergency braking maneuvers are not enabled while the vehicle is under computer control, to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior. The vehicle operator is relied on to intervene and take action. The system is not designed to alert the operator.

Amir Efrati at The Information cites two anonymous sources at Uber who say the company “tuned” its emergency brake system to be less sensitive to unidentified objects.

Arstechnica‘s Timothy Lee explains the company’s rationale:

The more cautiously a car’s software is programmed, the more often it will slam on its brakes unnecessarily. That will produce a safer ride but also one that’s not as comfortable for passengers.

Uber was in a rush to meet an internal goal of offering rides in self-driving cars to paying passengers in Arizona by the end of the year, Lee reports.

The NTSB report absolves the back-up driver, who glanced away from the road before the collision. She told investigators she was not distracted by a device but was looking at the self-driving system interface.

The report also uses some victim-blaming language. The NTSB notes that Herzberg had methamphetamine and marijuana in her system, points out she was crossing 360 feet away from the closest crosswalk, and says she “was dressed in dark clothing and that the bicycle did not have any side reflectors.”

The agency is still compiling evidence for a final report and has not assigned culpability to any party.

Yesterday, Uber announced it is suspending operations permanently in Arizona, perhaps in anticipation of the release of the NTSB report. The company, however, has not abandoned its tests of self-driving cars in Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

  • Augsburg

    This NTSB report is not surprising. Self-driving car tech would have been able to “see in the dark” and detect Ms Herzberg. Sadly, the Tempe police reviewed the case based on overly dark video that was either doctored or simply not properly processed. The police assumed the overly dark video was definitive, and ignored the other sensing technologies employed in self-driving cars. Conclusion, is law enforcement is completely unprepared to investigate crashes of self-driving cars and it was inappropriate for the Tempe police to release the results of their flawed “investigation”. By the same token, AZ Gov. Ducey and his cronies were too quick to approve the self-driving car testing, as the state and local agencies were unprepared to govern and regulate the testing to ensure safety of the public. To top things off, Uber’s lawyers reached a quick settlement with the relatives of the victim, all before the truth about Uber’s culpability was revealed.

  • gneiss

    Based on a approximate speed of 40 mph and time of 6 seconds to impact, that suggests Elaine Herzberg was a little over 100 meters away from the vehicle when it detected her. Volvo indicates that that the XC90 as a braking distance of 36 m in testing of 100 km/ to 0 km/h (62 mph), which means the vehicle was well within limits of stopping at 40 mph had it not detected her as a false positive, but instead initiated stopping the vehicle.

    Detecting and resolving false positives is one of the hardest tasks that you can conduct in software design, and while machine learning can assist, just like with humans, there will be situations where the software will fail to understand the condition that it is presented with and make the wrong call. In this case, it’s clear that the software engineers were under pressure to “tune” the false positive detection so it did not brake unexpectedly and inconvenience the occupants of the vehicle.

    Also, I am disturbed by the framing in the ArsTechnica article. Calling the error a “bug” totally ignores the fact that the way it was tuned was a deliberate decision by software engineers rather than some kind of inadvertent mistake.

    What’s also disappointing about the NTSB report is that there’s no mention of how the built environment contributed to this death. Phoenix roads are hostile to pedestrians and they’re no suggestion at all about how that contributed to this incident.

  • Downtown_Jon

    This just shows that AVs are subject to the same fundamental geometrical constraints as human-driven cars. Our entire roadway network is calibrated towards an ‘acceptable’ number of deaths each year. I don’t doubt that AVs are far, far safer than human drivers, but my sense is that if they were tuned to be as safe as they have been touted, riders would find them unacceptable.

  • thielges

    “…two anonymous sources at Uber who say the company “tuned” its emergency brake system to be less sensitive to unidentified objects.”
    This was exactly what I had hypothesized the day that this collision was announced: that the problem was due to tuning parameters in favor of performance at the expense of safety. (pats self on back 🙂
    This scenario will continue to play out over and over until there’s increased emphasis on safety over profits.

  • mx

    So the system is capable of autonomously accelerating to 43mph, but not stopping even when it knows that emergency breaking is required? That’s a murder machine, and I don’t understand why you shouldn’t go to jail for putting it on public streets.

