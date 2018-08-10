Today’s Headlines

  • Cleveland Transit Authority Won’t Put Tax on Ballot in 2018 (Fox 8)
  • Here Are the Most Dangerous Places to Bike in Philadelphia (Inquirer)
  • Boston Is Finishing Its First Protected Bike Lane (WEEI)
  • Decatur Starts Work on Network of Protected Bike Lanes (AJC)
  • Minneapolis Explores Ways to Reverse Decline in Carpooling (Star-Trib)
  • NC Triangle Officials Visit Richmond to See Bus Rapid Transit (WRAL)
  • Tampa Business Journal Profiles the Force Behind St. Pete BRT
  • Better Design, Less Victim-Blaming Will Make Walking Safer (Smart Cities Dive)