Today’s Headlines

  • Repairs Have DC Metro Telling Riders to Stop Taking Metro (WaPo)
  • Baltimore Revises Fire Code to Clear Way for More Bike Lanes (Sun)
  • How Can Cities Reverse the Drop in Bus Ridership? (Mobility Lab)
  • Three Bike-Share Companies Leave Dallas (KERA)
  • Hundreds of Dallas Ofo Bikes Wind Up in Scrap Heap (Morning News, KHOU)
  • Savannah Transit Officials Hope for Funding From State of GA (Morning News)
  • Manufacturers Buy Ads to Remind Trump About Infrastructure (Bloomberg)
  • Las Vegas Sun: Rail Is the Only Thing That Can Reduce Traffic
  • There’s No App for Michigan’s Amish Version of Uber (WWMT)