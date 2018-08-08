Today’s Headlines

- Repairs Have DC Metro Telling Riders to Stop Taking Metro (WaPo)
- Baltimore Revises Fire Code to Clear Way for More Bike Lanes (Sun)
- How Can Cities Reverse the Drop in Bus Ridership? (Mobility Lab)
- Three Bike-Share Companies Leave Dallas (KERA)
- Hundreds of Dallas Ofo Bikes Wind Up in Scrap Heap (Morning News, KHOU)
- Savannah Transit Officials Hope for Funding From State of GA (Morning News)
- Manufacturers Buy Ads to Remind Trump About Infrastructure (Bloomberg)
- Las Vegas Sun: Rail Is the Only Thing That Can Reduce Traffic
- There’s No App for Michigan’s Amish Version of Uber (WWMT)