Today’s Headlines

  • Seattle Will Build Out Downtown Bike Network by 2019 (Crosscut)
  • DC Residents Campaign to Expand Dockless Bike-Share to 20,000 Bikes (WaPo)
  • Louisville’s Republican Mayoral Candidate Takes Shots at Bike Lanes (WDRB)
  • Atlanta Needs Rail on Both the BeltLine and Clifton Corridor (Saporta Report)
  • Somehow, 19,000 Parking Spaces Isn’t Enough for Durham (HeralSun)
  • DC Streetcar Cuts Hours During Utility Work (Curbed)
  • “Histrionic” Petition on Baltimore Light Rail Crime (Sun) Prompts Rebuke From Capitol-Gazette
  • Mobility Lab Invents Tool to Measure Fiscal Benefits of Transportation Demand Management
  • If Scooters Have to Pay for Street Space, So Should Cars (City Observatory)
  • Michel S

    The parking garage collapse didn’t kill 21 people, it damaged 21 cars. No injuries yet reported, though emergency crews are still searching the wreckage. Still, this is a pretty glaring error and should be corrected.