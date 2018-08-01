Today’s Headlines

- Seattle Will Build Out Downtown Bike Network by 2019 (Crosscut)
- DC Residents Campaign to Expand Dockless Bike-Share to 20,000 Bikes (WaPo)
- Louisville’s Republican Mayoral Candidate Takes Shots at Bike Lanes (WDRB)
- Atlanta Needs Rail on Both the BeltLine and Clifton Corridor (Saporta Report)
- Somehow, 19,000 Parking Spaces Isn’t Enough for Durham (Herald Sun)
- DC Streetcar Cuts Hours During Utility Work (Curbed)
- “Histrionic” Petition on Baltimore Light Rail Crime (Sun) Prompts Rebuke From Capitol-Gazette
- Mobility Lab Invents Tool to Measure Fiscal Benefits of Transportation Demand Management
- If Scooters Have to Pay for Street Space, So Should Cars (City Observatory)