Today’s Headlines

  • Republicans Take Another Stab at Infrastructure Bill (Hill, Roll Call)
  • Cleveland Transit Advocates Rally for Increased Funding (Scene)
  • Atlanta Researchers Help Cities Identify Broken Sidewalks (WABE)
  • Charlotte Transit CEO Calls for Private Light Rail Funding (WFAE)
  • St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Scooter Companies Should Follow the Rules
  • Ohio City Manager: Parking Is Not a Right (Cincinnati Enquirer)
  • Pittsburgh Gets High Marks for Transit Service (Post-Gazette)
  • Eugene Tries to Stem the Rise in Pedestrian Deaths (KEZI)
  • Toronto Residents Make Bike Lanes Around Parked Cars (Treehugger)