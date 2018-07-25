Today’s Headlines

- Republicans Take Another Stab at Infrastructure Bill (Hill, Roll Call)
- Cleveland Transit Advocates Rally for Increased Funding (Scene)
- Atlanta Researchers Help Cities Identify Broken Sidewalks (WABE)
- Charlotte Transit CEO Calls for Private Light Rail Funding (WFAE)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Scooter Companies Should Follow the Rules
- Ohio City Manager: Parking Is Not a Right (Cincinnati Enquirer)
- Pittsburgh Gets High Marks for Transit Service (Post-Gazette)
- Eugene Tries to Stem the Rise in Pedestrian Deaths (KEZI)
- Toronto Residents Make Bike Lanes Around Parked Cars (Treehugger)