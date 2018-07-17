Today’s Headlines

  • As Biking’s Popularity Grows, D.C. Struggles to Make It Safe (WaPo)
  • Florida Leaders Support More Transit Funding (Miami Herald)
  • Sun Sentinel Calls Broward County Light Rail “Pie in the Sky”
  • Local Coverage of Parking Excess in Des Moines (Register), Philly (Inquirer), and Seattle (Times)
  • St. Paul Residents Debate: Streetcar or Bus Rapid Transit? (Star Tribune)
  • Nashville Metro Transit Authority Announces Rebranding (Tennessean)
  • North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island Is a Bike Paradise (Mobility Lab)
  • The Oklahoma City Streetcar Is Now Hiring (OKC Fox)
  • Helsinki Develops App to Subscribe to All Modes of Transit (Bloomberg)