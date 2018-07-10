Today’s Headlines

  • Larry Hogan’s BaltimoreLink Hasn’t Delivered on Promises (Baltimore Sun)
  • Is Atlanta Bus Rapid Transit Being Set Up for Failure? (Saporta Report)
  • Trump Will Never Be the Infrastructure President (New Republic)
  • How Will Trump’s Tariffs Affect Chinese E-Bike Imports? (Mobility Lab)
  • Cities Struggling With Dockless Bike-Share Look to Seattle (Seattle Times)
  • Driver Kills Baton Rouge Council Member Riding Bike (The Advocate)
  • Fort Lauderdale Considers Bus-Only Lane Downtown (Sun Sentinel)
  • On Transit, NC Cities and Legislators Speak Different Language (Charlotte Agenda)
  • 1917 Plan Would Have Made Minneapolis the Paris of the Plains (Star-Tribune)