Today’s Headlines

  • D.C. Metro Developing New Bus Business Model (WaPo)
  • Baltimore Cyclists Say Firefighters Are Intimidating Them (Next City)
  • Philly Cyclists to Drivers: Stop Parking in Bike Lanes (Voice)
  • Trump Steel Tariff Could Raise Costs for Streetcar Projects (KC Biz Journal)
  • Now Uber and Lyft Want to Buy “Groupon for Buses” Skedaddle (The Drive)
  • Houston Chronicle: Houston Needs to Be More Walkable — Now
  • Atlanta BeltLine CEO Leaves After Less Than a Year (Curbed)
  • While Detroit Balked, Ann Arbor Transit Measure Passed (Metro Times)
  • Seeking Ideas to Improve Buffalo Transit (Buffalo Rising)
  • Parklet Proves Popular on Boston Street (WCVB)