Today’s Headlines

  • Paying for Transit Fares Is Often Cheaper Than Building More Parking (Next City)
  • Autonomous Cars Don’t Know When to Ask Human Drivers for Help (CityLab)
  • Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Officially Buried, for Now (Roll Call)
  • Sound Transit Takes a Leap of Faith on Uncertain Federal Funds (KOMO)
  • What Can Dallas Do to Prevent Pedestrian Deaths? (D Magazine)
  • Charlotte’s Blue Line Ridership Falls Short of Projections (Observer)
  • U of Memphis Plans Giant Pedestrian Bridge — What Could Go Wrong? (C-A)
  • Nashville Cyclists and Police Educate Drivers About Bike Lanes (WSMV)
  • Bike-Share Booms in Flagstaff, AZ, (Daily Sun) and Eugene, OR (KEZI)
  • Milwaukee Residents Get First Look at Streetcar June 8 (WDJT)