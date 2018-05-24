Today’s Headlines

- Poll: Americans Want Feds to Spend More on Infrastructure (The Hill, USA Today)
- Transport Review: Autonomous Vehicles Will Increase Sprawl and Car Dependence
- How Cities Are Regulating Dockless Bike-Share and Scooter Fleets (Vice)
- Michigan GOP Wants to Kneecap Detroit Regional Transit Proposal (WDET)
- West Palm Beach Approves Less Car-Centric Transpo Plan (Palm Beach Post)
- Bike Walk Memphis Wants Pedestrian-Friendly Pilot Project Left in Place (Flyer)
- Milwaukee Streetcar Extension Plan Moves Forward (Urban Milwaukee)
- Shreveport Kicks Off New Phase of 359-Mile Bike Network Plan (KTBS)
- Cincinnati Council Member Proposes Making Streetcar Fare-Free (Enquirer)
- Bend, Oregon, Bike Lanes Filled With Rocks, Glass and Trash (Bulletin)